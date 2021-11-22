Creative Framing Solution hosts Dec. exhibition featuring work of 3 NH Art Association members

MANCHESTER, NH – Creative Framing Solutions will host three shows by New Hampshire Art Association members – Mark Giuliucci, Bea Hebert and William Turner – during the month of December.

Mark Giuliucci: “On the High Line”

Giuliucci of Candia has been a member of the New Hampshire Art Association for the past three years.

Giuliucci’s exhibit features a series of unique near-infrared photographs taken along New York City’s famed High Line elevated park and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Infrared photography is the art of seeing the unseen,” he said. “Infrared light waves are invisible to the human eye, so the images I capture are often unpredictable, surreal, and visually disconcerting. I compose an image, then manipulate it digitally to achieve my vision, be it subtle and soft, hard and unforgiving, or abstract and unrecognizable.”

For this exhibit, Giuliucci photographed New York’s famed High Line, an elevated walkway on the Lower West Side of Manhattan.

“The photos in this collection juxtapose these qualities against the city’s sharp-edged architecture, creating a vision of New York that feels both modern and reminiscent of classic skyline photographs from the 1920s and 30s,” he said.

Though he visits New York often, Giuliucci opted to capture all these images in a single day, in order to ensure a continuity of infrared light that would be impossible to achieve over time.

Bea Hebert: “Avian Messengers: Viewing the Interior

Hebert, oil painter, is a Durham resident and graduated with a BFA from UNH in 1986. She is a 30-year member of the NHAA and has exhibited in galleries and art shows in the state for many years.

Climate change’s effect on species extinction is the focus of this exhibit. This series involves avian concerns due to the planet’s destruction.

“The Passenger Pigeon, once numbered in the billions, became extinct 100 years ago,” Hebert said. “The Ivory-Billed Woodpecker is a recent addition to the list.”

Canada Geese, now classified urban or non-migratory, are victims of climate change, Hebert added.

To bring increased awareness of these problems is the intention of the paintings, thus, “viewing the interior.”

William Turner: “Artful Narratives”

Turner is a professional artist in the genre of narrative realism using oils. After retiring from a 30- year career in automotive restoration he decided to pursue a lifelong dream and devote himself to drawing and painting, earning a BFA and MFA in Visual Arts-Painting.

For nine years Turner taught drawing and art history at Manchester Community College and currently volunteers at the VA Center in Manchester, NH, teaching drawing and painting to veterans. He is best known for painting distressed vintage vehicles.

Turner’s works has received awards in juried national competitions such as Allied Artists of America, National Society of Painters in Casein and Acrylic and the Copley Society of Art, Boston. He is also a juried member of the International Guild of Realism.

All works are for sale.

Go & Do

NH Art Association artists at Creative Framing Solutions

Owner: Grace Burr

Where: 89 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH

Phone: 603-320-5988

When: Dec. 1 – Dec. 31. Opening reception, Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.