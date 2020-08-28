Crash on I-93 leaves 2 injured, backs-up traffic for several hours

MANCHESTER, NH — Two people were injured following a crash on I-93 Thursday when a Sysco Food tractor-trailer apparently lost control on the on-ramp of 293 coming from 93 southbound. According to state police the tractor-trailer slid into a Jeep Cherokee, crushing the vehicle.

Just before 2 p.m. Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop B, and Troop G, along with Manchester Fire/ EMS responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep Cherokee on the ramp from Interstate 93 north in Manchester, to Interstate 293 north. Dispatch advised that the tractor-trailer was on its side, blocking the left lane of travel.

Initial reports indicated that tractor-trailer was traveling on the ramp from Interstate 93 southbound to Interstate 293 northbound, when it lost control on the wet roadway. The tractor-trailer crossed over the grass and entered onto the ramp from Interstate 93 North to Interstate 293 north. The tractor-trailer then struck the Jeep Cherokee that was already traveling on that ramp, pushing it into the guardrail on the left side of the roadway. After the impact with the Jeep, the tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, blocking the high-speed lane.

Police identified the operator of the Jeep as Tyler Vandeventer, 27, of Manchester. He was transported by Manchester Fire to the Elliott Hospital, with minor injuries.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, wa identified as Bhakta Thatal, 42, of Concord. was transported by Manchester Fire to Catholic Medical Center for evaluation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Thatal was traveling at an unreasonable speed for the existing conditions and this was the major contributing factor in this crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact TR. Thomas Skafidas at 603-227-2147.

As a result of the collision and subsequent investigation, the ramp from Interstate 93 north to Interstate 293 north was shut down for approximately 3 ½ hours. During that time, Troopers worked to redirect all other motorist that were stuck on the ramp back toward Interstate 93 North.

Troop B Troopers were assisted at the scene by the State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit (Troop G), the Manchester Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.