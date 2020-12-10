Crash at Valley and Pine leaves several injured

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – An accident at Valley and Pine streets required rescuers to cut through the wreckage to remove injured parties from one of the vehicles.

At approx 6:15 p.m. MFD, AMR, and MPD responded to an accident reported at Valley and Pine streets. Initial reports to dispatch indicated multiple people injured and several entrapped.

MFD Engine 11, and Rescue 1 used the Jaws of Life to extricate people from the white vehicle. Four AMR ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the patients.

The extrication process took approx 20 minutes to complete, and as each patient was extricated they were transported by AMR.

It did not appear any injuries were life-threatening.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.