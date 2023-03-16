Mayor Craig will not seek fourth term: ‘Time for new leadership’

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced that she will not seek a fourth term as the mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city.

Craig was first elected in 2017 and became Manchester’s first female mayor.

“As a fourth-generation resident, serving as the Mayor of Manchester has been one of the greatest honors of my life. After discussions with family and friends, I’ve decided not to seek re-election,” she said. “I’m thankful for the trust residents placed in me, and I’ll always be a champion for Manchester. I believe now is the right time for new leadership to build off the progress we have made over the past six years and start the next chapter for Manchester. I am excited for the future of our city and will consider the best ways to remain involved with our community and in public service.”

The filing period for candidates seeking to run for mayor this fall will take place from July 10 to July 21.

So far one candidate has come forward, Jay Ruais, who announced his intention to run for mayor on Feb. 22.