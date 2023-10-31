Craig unveils gun safety platform

MANCHESTER, NH – Democratic New Hampshire Gubernatorial Candidate Joyce Craig has unveiled a comprehensive policy platform on gun safety legislation for New Hampshire in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Working with law enforcement in Manchester during her tenure as the city’s incumbent mayor, Craig implemented the city’s first gun violence reduction strategy, which her office states has already reduced crimes committed with guns in Manchester by 32 percent and gunfire incidents by 52 percent.

Craig’s gun violence prevention plan centers around increasing public safety by instituting gun safety legislation such as universal background checks, requiring permits to carry a concealed gun, and extreme risk protection orders.

“Last week, our neighbors in Lewiston, Maine faced a devastating mass shooting. Senseless gun violence impacts communities across our country every day, and we need to do everything in our power to protect children and families from gun violence,” said Craig. “We must pass comprehensive gun safety legislation to protect our communities. In Manchester, we’ve worked with law enforcement and implemented gun violence reduction strategies to save lives, but we’re not seeing the urgency necessary to prevent gun violence statewide – state laws currently even prohibit cities and towns from ensuring schools are gun-free zones, putting students’ and teachers’ lives at risk. As Governor, I’ll partner with law enforcement and institute long-overdue policies that will keep our communities safe and limit the potential for a mass shooting in New Hampshire. Platitudes won’t save lives, but action will.”

“Every day, law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, but we need a leader like Mayor Craig in the Governor’s office who has a record of partnering with us and a plan to address gun violence,” said Former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Manchester Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry. “In Manchester, Mayor Craig’s work alongside law enforcement to implement Manchester’s first gun violence reduction strategy has led to a 50% reduction in gun violence. Mayor Craig’s record of partnership with law enforcement is the leadership our state needs to reduce gun violence and prevent a mass shooting.”

“We need a Governor who will stand with Granite Staters to prevent gun violence, and work with elected officials to put in place policies that will keep our communities safe,” said State Senator Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham). “I’ll continue to put forward common sense gun violence prevention proposals in the state legislature, but as the last seven years have shown us, we need a Governor who will actually sign common sense gun safety legislation into law. Mayor Craig is ready on day one with a proven record of reducing gun violence, smart state policy proposals, and the resolve to take action. Joyce Craig’s plan to take on gun violence is long-overdue in our state, and I’m eager to partner with her in the Corner office to get it done.”

“It’s absolutely imperative that we elect a Governor who has the experience of taking on gun violence — not making it easier for guns to get into the hands of criminals,” said Gun Violence Prevention Advocate Deidre Reynolds. “A year after 26 people, including 20 children, were killed in the devastating mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Kelly Ayotte voted to oppose expanding background checks — the only senator in New England to do so. We need a Governor like Joyce Craig who will make our communities safer, not someone like Kelly Ayotte who has repeatedly voted against the common-sense proposals that save lives.”

More information on Craig’s proposals can be found here.