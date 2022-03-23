Craig shares positive message as State of City Address returns to NHIOP

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce State of the City Address returned to the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Wednesday afternoon following a socially distanced version of the event in 2021.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s 2020 State of the City Address was one of the last events at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, and the mayor used the return to thank the assembled members of Manchester’s business community for their resiliency during the pandemic.

“We adapted to COVID-19 in ways that have enhanced our lives and our community,” she said. “As we continue forward, we know things will be different, but I know that we will come out stronger, because that’s what Queen City residents do.”

Craig’s address began with an overview of initiatives taken by the Manchester School District, followed by work done by the Manchester Health Department, Manchester Police Department and Manchester Fire Department as well as positive news from South Elm Street, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and the Millyard. Craig also shared news about proposed upcoming affordable housing units proposed at the former police headquarters and an exploratory committee to bring professional hockey back to Manchester.

After Craig’s address, she took questions from Scott Spradling, largely gathered from members of the Chamber. Here she touched back on several topics she noted in her address, particularly the importance of bringing commuter rail to Manchester and its role in stimulating economic development in the city.

Referencing the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s State of the State Address by Governor Chris Sununu earlier this month, Craig said that more information would be needed in terms of the price of building new infrastructure, but she also believed the potential benefits of bringing commuter rail to Manchester far outweighed any likely costs. She also noted the $66 billion in federal grants for rail projects currently available in stressing the urgency in moving forward with a project in the next four to six years.

“It’s time to bring commuter rail to Manchester,” she said.

In regard to economic development, she also noted efforts specifically geared toward revitalizing downtown, as well as the hiring of Manchester Economic Development Coordinator Jodie Nazaka and small business grants still available for initiatives or events paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Craig also stressed increased cooperation between New Hampshire’s mayors, particularly in regard to homelessness. On the topic of homelessness, she praised Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green and urged those looking to help the homeless to follow Green’s lead toward coordinating homeless support to increase effectiveness.

That wasn’t the only praise she had, also dishing out plaudits to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens and his work in recent years. Craig noted the airport as the likely biggest driver of economic development in the state and also noted the increase of cargo capacity currently being development, but also urged those in attendance to use the airport more to help entice airlines to bring new passenger route to the state.