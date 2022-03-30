Craig provides aspirations and limitations in budget presentation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig presented an address on her proposed Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget, which now goes to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for deliberation.

Required by the Manchester City Charter to present a budget that comes within the city’s revenue and expenditure cap rates, which this fiscal year is set at 3.57%, Craig presented a proposed city budget of $166,151,663 and a proposed Manchester School District budget of $189,097,818.

The school district budget also approximately $50 million in non-appropriation revenue sources, most notably $27.2 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding going toward addressing COVID-related issues in the school district, most notably $11.5 million for HVAC improvements.

An additional $4.4 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Funding is also included in the school district budget going toward the purchase of five school buses, playground replacements at Bakersville and Webster Elementary and deferred maintenance projects among other investments.

On the city side, Craig’s proposed budget aims to bring the Manchester Police Department up to a full compliment of 267 officers, provides partial funding for a fifth week of vacation for the city’s firefighters, funds popular recreational initiatives like the annual Fun in the Sun program and coverage of expected increases in contracts with outside vendors in areas such as recycling and yard waste collection, software updates and the Manchester Animal Shelter.

Other investments mentioned include various bond measures to repair and improve parks and recreational facilities around the city, $2.3 million to repave and rehabilitate approximately 32.9 miles of streets and a new program that will pay for 50 percent of a tree in front of a resident’s house if the resident pays for the other half, comparable to an existing program with sidewalks.

However, limitations were also noted, most notably the lack of surplus in the budget stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact to city revenues in Fiscal Year 2022 ranging from lost income from motor vehicle registration and parking meters fees to lower interest rates and the impact of remote working on downtown businesses.

One third of each year’s budget surplus goes toward severance payments, which is expected to cost approximately $1.5 million in FY ’23 with current projected retirements. Currently there is only $400,000 in the city’s severance fund.

The budget Is also unable to fund agreed upon cost-of-living adjustments past June 30, 2022 for 12 collective bargaining agreements and other items that may impact retaining current city employees and attracting new ones.

Craig also referenced the city’s aggressive pursuit of federal grant funding ranging from the RAISE USDOT Grant for development of South Elm Street and the Millyard, $3.6 million in U.S. HUD Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and HOME Grants, and $43.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

However, Craig also noted limitations here as well, citing that 63 percent of the Manchester Health Department’s budget comes from outside grants that may not be available in the future, urging the Aldermen to allocate funding to a reserve fund for the department.

“This budget is the first step in the process, I look forward to hearing from our community and working with the Aldermen to put forward a budget that best meets the needs of our community,” she said. “Together, we must continue to work hard to make our city stronger. I look forward to helping create positive change for Manchester.”

A full copy of the proposed budget can be found here.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on the city budget on April 19.