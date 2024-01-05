Craig praises legislative progress on bail reform

MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig issued the following statement thanking the New Hampshire House for taking steps to keep residents and communities safe by passing bipartisan bail reform legislation.

“(Wednesday’s) vote was an important step to ensure every resident is safe in their community,” said Craig. “I’m grateful for the legislature’s efforts to correct the harmful unintended consequences that have allowed violent offenders to be released back into communities as a result of the 2018 bail law. These bipartisan solutions to our bail laws help balance the rights of individuals and support law enforcement’s efforts to keep residents safe.”

As Mayor of Manchester, Joyce repeatedly advocated with the Manchester Police Department for changes to the 2018 bail law that allowed violent offenders to be released into communities without going before a judge. Mayor Craig made public safety a priority and led a 12% reduction in overall crime and a 38% reduction in violent crime by building strong partnerships with the Manchester Police Department, and funding the largest police complement ever – adding over 30 new officer positions. She also increased foot patrols and implemented the City’s first gun violence prevention strategy, which resulted in a 52% decrease in gun fire incidents in the first year.

Joyce Craig has been one of the most vocal elected officials in the state speaking out and testifying about the unintended impacts of New Hampshire’s 2018 bail law.

InDepthNH, 2/1/23: Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig spoke in support of SB 252, saying bail reform has had a negative impact on her city, the state’s largest. While intended to help those who cannot afford cash bail, she said the changes have had unintended consequences.

Manchester Ink Link, 2/1/23: “As mayor of the largest city in the state, the safety of our residents and visitors is my number one priority,” said Craig in her testimony. “I work closely with the men and women of the Manchester Police Department in preventing and addressing crime in our community. While well-intentioned, the statutory changes made in the name of bail reform in 2018 have had negative consequences in Manchester.”

WMUR, 4/8/22: “We’ve had a number of conversations, and, in fact, the revisions to the bail reform were put forward by representatives of Manchester,” Craig said. “And so, they’ve seen the data the Manchester Police Department has put forward. We hear about it, day in and day out, that violent offenders are being released on personal recognizance PR bail.”

NHPR, 10/2/2019: Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig also supports making changes to bail reform legislation, saying it’s had unintended effects on the Queen City.

Craig said in a statement to NHPR that she believes people should not be incarcerated solely for their inability to pay bail.

“However, those causing risk to our community and violent offenders should have bail restrictions imposed and should not be released on PR bail,” Craig said.

Read Mayor Craig’s full 2023 testimony in front of the New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee: HERE.

Watch the February 1, 2023 New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee hearing — and Mayor Joyce Craig’s testimony beginning at the 2:31:36 minute mark — HERE.