Craig officially announces gubernatorial run

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig on Tuesday officially announced that she will be running for governor, following an earlier announcement that she would be forming an exploratory committee to determine whether she should run.

“I’m really excited, I’m a fourth generation of New Hampshire and I love this state and I’m running to ensure that everyone has opportunities to succeed,” she said. “We need a governor that will support our local communities and work with our local communities, so no matter where you live, you will have access to strong public schools, affordable housing, good paying jobs and reproductive freedom and I’ll be that governor.”

Craig believes her experience leading the executive branch of New Hampshire’s largest city will not only translate into leading the executive branch of New Hampshire itself and that her experience as a community leader will help her help communities throughout the state.

“While the challenges are different in different areas of the state having that understanding of how these communities work and what their needs are is critical to bring to the governor’s office,” she said. “Many of the challenges that we are facing throughout the state are statewide issues, and so that is one of the things that’s driving me to run. We need a governor who understands and will work with these communities on these significant challenges and that will make a significant impact on the lives of Granite Staters.”

Craig also believes her experience winning elections against strong opponents, such Ted Gatsas in 2017, is also a key reason why people should support her campaign.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be any higher,” she said. “If we’re going to protect reproductive freedom and invest in public educational opportunities across the state, we need someone with a record of leading a community, delivering results, and winning tough elections,” she said.

Perhaps one of the biggest issues in Manchester at the municipal level is homelessness. Although critics of Craig have said she has not done enough to address the issue, she noted that this winter the city opened multiple emergency shelters and not only kept one of those shelters open but is also aiming to expand it to help connect non-profit organizations and other support networks with homeless individuals facing various challenges. She also noted efforts to work proactively with mayors across the state and national organizations to address the issue.

”It’s something we should be doing at the state level, it’s a statewide issue, it’s a national issue and the state should be doing things like this so homelessness in communities across the state can be addressed,” she said.

UPDATE: New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager released the following statement regarding the announcement.

“Joyce Craig has unequivocally failed Manchester during her time as Mayor. Her lack of leadership in the Queen City has led to rising crime and homelessness, failing schools, and increased taxes. Granite Staters have seen what Joyce Craig has done in Manchester and will not let “Craig’s Chaos” spread to the rest of New Hampshire.”