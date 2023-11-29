Craig obtains more Seacoast endorsements

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor builds on its growing momentum, announcing the support of a new slate of over 50 endorsements from the Seacoast, including former State Senator Jon Morgan, Mary and John Rauh, and Rep. Tim Horrigan. These Seacoast leaders join previously announced supporters from Rockingham and Strafford Counties. Granite Staters are continuing to unite around Joyce Craig as the leader we need to protect our rights from the Corner Office at a time when reproductive rights are under attack in New Hampshire and the country.
These endorsements add to the previously earned endorsements from three Democratic State Senators from the Seacoast — Sen. Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham), Sen. Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka (D-Portsmouth), and Sen. David Watters (D-Dover) — who’ve all enthusiastically voiced their support for Mayor Craig to become New Hampshire’s next Governor.
“We need more leaders like Mayor Joyce Craig, who has worked tirelessly to uplift her community and protect our democracy,” said former State Senator Jon Morgan. “With the recent instability of our democratic institutions, we need statewide elected officials who are focused on upholding our democratic values — from ensuring every Granite Stater is able to make their voice heard at the ballot box to protecting young people’s ability to access quality public education. I’m thrilled to endorse Mayor Craig in her race for governor and know she will remain a strong voice for Granite Staters and will always put our state first.”
“Joyce Craig has the executive experience of leading the fight to protect our reproductive rights and create opportunities for Granite Staters to succeed – which is why so many Granite Staters are supporting her as the leader we need in the Corner Office,” said Mary Rauh. “Throughout her time as Mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, she’s shown that we can deliver real progress in taking on our toughest challenges if we work together to do it. Under her leadership, Manchester has seen a 38% reduction in violent crime, a decrease in class sizes and increase in teacher pay. This is the exact kind of experience we need our next Governor to have, and it’s exactly what Joyce will bring with her to deliver for Granite Staters.”
“Granite Staters’ rights are under attack like never before, a point extreme and out-of-touch politicians like Kelly Ayotte make clear every day with their dangerous attacks on reproductive freedom,” said former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark. “To protect access to abortion, defend public education, and support working families, we need to unite behind a Democratic nominee with the ability to win tough elections, a record of delivering on the issues Granite Staters care about most, and the vision to lead our state forward. That leader is Joyce Craig.”
“Granite Staters from all ten counties are supporting our campaign because they are ready to create a New Hampshire that works for everyone, and where every hardworking family has the opportunity to succeed no matter where they live,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “On the Seacoast, community leaders and elected officials are sending a strong message that we need a leader who will address climate change, protect access to abortion, defend our public schools and invest in affordable housing. When I am Governor, residents from the Seacoast to the North Country will know that they’ve got an ally in Concord who will invest in and support our communities.”
Over 50 new leaders join previously released endorsers from the Seacoast and build on the immense support Mayor Craig is gaining in her run for Governor. Joyce recently announced the support of hundreds of elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch, and Senator Tom Sherman. Joyce has also earned extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including IUPAT DC 35, the Nashua Teachers’ Union, IBEW Local 490, the Teamsters Local 633 and the New Hampshire Building and Trades Council.
Check out this newly announced list from the Seacoast below:
Former State Senator Jon Morgan, Brentwood
Rockingham County Commissioner Kate Coyle, Portsmouth
Mary Rauh, Portsmouth
John Rauh, Portsmouth
State Representative Timothy Horrigan, Durham
Former State Rep Kim Casey, East Kingston
Former State Rep Peter Somssich, Portsmouth
City Councilor Dennis Shanahan, Dover
City Councilor Vince Lombardi, Portsmouth
City Councilor John Tabor, Portsmouth
Former City Councilor Jan Nedelka, Dover
Former City Councilor Jennifer Soldati, Portsmouth
School Board Member Kathy Morrison, Dover
Major General (Ret.) Kenneth Clark, Stratham
Gail Mitchell, Barrington
Mark Mitchell, Barrington
Katie Quigley-Morgan, Brentwood
Jennifer Jones, Brentwood
Robert Span, Brentwood
Crystal Span, Brentwood
Melanie Burger, Dover
Nancy Lukens, Dover
Chuck Rhoades, Dover
Jeff Warach, Dover
David Hills, Durham
Peyton McManus, Durham
Kate Epstein, Epping
Karen Dudra, Exeter
Eleanor Dunfey-Freiburger, Exeter
Jim Freiburger, Exeter
Kevin Fleming, Exeter
Bob Hall, Exeter
Brenda Miakisz, Exeter
Stephen Wineberg, Exeter
Christy Slavik Hamilton, Hampton
Linda Sapienza, Hampton
Shelley-Ann Cullen, Hampton Falls
Tracy Healey Beattie, Hampton Falls
Jenna Mayes, Hampton Falls
Harvey Young, Hampton Falls
Michelle Grennon, New Castle
Bill Kingston, New Castle
Ben Lannon, New Castle
Jane Lannon, New Castle
Tom Maher, New Castle
Elisabeth Robinson, New Castle
Peter Rossbach, New Castle
Bobbie Sweet, New Castle
Pam Yonkin, New Castle
Gayle Davis, Newfields
Dwight Davis, Newfields
Sharon DeVries, North Hampton
Karin Barndollar, Portsmouth
Stephen Barndollar, Portsmouth
Bernice Brody, Portsmouth
Amanda Frederick, Portsmouth
Meg Gilman, Portsmouth
Tyler Goodwin, Portsmouth
Jonathan Millman, Portsmouth
Sharon Nichols, Portsmouth
Nancy Pearson, Portsmouth
Kathy Somssich, Portsmouth
Thomas Watson, Portsmouth
Susan Greenberg, Rye
Lisa Sherman, Rye
Ronna Werner, Rye
Lionel Loveless, Stratham
Greg Pruitt, Stratham
Previously Announced Seacoast Endorsements:
Former State Senator Tom Sherman, Rye
DNC Committee Member Joanne Dowdell, Portsmouth
CEO of Women’s Foundation Tanna Clews, Portsmouth
State Senator David Watters, Dover
State Senator Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka, Portsmouth
State Senator Debra Altschiller, Stratham
Former State Senator Bob Bossie, New Castle
Former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark, Portsmouth
Mayor Bob Carrier, Dover
Former Mayor Jack Blalock, Portsmouth
Former Mayor Caroline McCarley, Rochester
Former Mayor Bob Lister, Portsmouth
State Rep Susan Treleaven, Dover
State Rep Mark Vallone, Epping
State Rep Gaby Grossman, Exeter
State Rep Rebecca McBeath, Portsmouth
Former State Rep Liz McConnell, Brentwood
Former State Rep Jackie Weatherspoon, Exeter
Chair, Lee Select Board Katrin Kasper, Lee
Jeremy Allen, Epping
Don Trementozzi, Epping
Phil Leary, Exeter
Eric Batchelor, Farmington
Dana Babyak, Hampton
Jen Briggs, Hampton
Jane Clayton, Hampton
Joan Conforti, Hampton
Ellis Conforti, Hampton
Joe O’Neil, Hampton
Cynthia O’Neil, Hampton
James Butler, Portsmouth
Larry Drake, Portsmouth
Jameson French, Portsmouth
Joan Jacobs, Portsmouth
Laurie McCray, Portsmouth
Janet Prince, Portsmouth
Devan Quinn, Portsmouth
Allie Tompkins, Portsmouth
Joe Casey, Rochester
Shay Cassily, Rye
Joe Keefe, Rye
Lauren Byrnes, Stratham
Jack Herney, Stratham
Susan Herney, Stratham