Craig obtains more Seacoast endorsements

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor builds on its growing momentum, announcing the support of a new slate of over 50 endorsements from the Seacoast, including former State Senator Jon Morgan, Mary and John Rauh, and Rep. Tim Horrigan. These Seacoast leaders join previously announced supporters from Rockingham and Strafford Counties. Granite Staters are continuing to unite around Joyce Craig as the leader we need to protect our rights from the Corner Office at a time when reproductive rights are under attack in New Hampshire and the country.

These endorsements add to the previously earned endorsements from three Democratic State Senators from the Seacoast — Sen. Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham), Sen. Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka (D-Portsmouth), and Sen. David Watters (D-Dover) — who’ve all enthusiastically voiced their support for Mayor Craig to become New Hampshire’s next Governor.

“We need more leaders like Mayor Joyce Craig, who has worked tirelessly to uplift her community and protect our democracy,” said former State Senator Jon Morgan. “With the recent instability of our democratic institutions, we need statewide elected officials who are focused on upholding our democratic values — from ensuring every Granite Stater is able to make their voice heard at the ballot box to protecting young people’s ability to access quality public education. I’m thrilled to endorse Mayor Craig in her race for governor and know she will remain a strong voice for Granite Staters and will always put our state first.”

“Joyce Craig has the executive experience of leading the fight to protect our reproductive rights and create opportunities for Granite Staters to succeed – which is why so many Granite Staters are supporting her as the leader we need in the Corner Office,” said Mary Rauh. “Throughout her time as Mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, she’s shown that we can deliver real progress in taking on our toughest challenges if we work together to do it. Under her leadership, Manchester has seen a 38% reduction in violent crime, a decrease in class sizes and increase in teacher pay. This is the exact kind of experience we need our next Governor to have, and it’s exactly what Joyce will bring with her to deliver for Granite Staters.”

“Granite Staters’ rights are under attack like never before, a point extreme and out-of-touch politicians like Kelly Ayotte make clear every day with their dangerous attacks on reproductive freedom,” said former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark. “To protect access to abortion, defend public education, and support working families, we need to unite behind a Democratic nominee with the ability to win tough elections, a record of delivering on the issues Granite Staters care about most, and the vision to lead our state forward. That leader is Joyce Craig.”

“Granite Staters from all ten counties are supporting our campaign because they are ready to create a New Hampshire that works for everyone, and where every hardworking family has the opportunity to succeed no matter where they live,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “On the Seacoast, community leaders and elected officials are sending a strong message that we need a leader who will address climate change, protect access to abortion, defend our public schools and invest in affordable housing. When I am Governor, residents from the Seacoast to the North Country will know that they’ve got an ally in Concord who will invest in and support our communities.”

Over 50 new leaders join previously released endorsers from the Seacoast and build on the immense support Mayor Craig is gaining in her run for Governor. Joyce recently announced the support of hundreds of elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch, and Senator Tom Sherman. Joyce has also earned extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including IUPAT DC 35, the Nashua Teachers’ Union, IBEW Local 490, the Teamsters Local 633 and the New Hampshire Building and Trades Council.

Check out this newly announced list from the Seacoast below:

Former State Senator Jon Morgan, Brentwood

Rockingham County Commissioner Kate Coyle, Portsmouth

Mary Rauh, Portsmouth

John Rauh, Portsmouth

State Representative Timothy Horrigan, Durham

Former State Rep Kim Casey, East Kingston

Former State Rep Peter Somssich, Portsmouth

City Councilor Dennis Shanahan, Dover

City Councilor Vince Lombardi, Portsmouth

City Councilor John Tabor, Portsmouth

Former City Councilor Jan Nedelka, Dover

Former City Councilor Jennifer Soldati, Portsmouth

School Board Member Kathy Morrison, Dover

Major General (Ret.) Kenneth Clark, Stratham

Gail Mitchell, Barrington

Mark Mitchell, Barrington

Katie Quigley-Morgan, Brentwood

Jennifer Jones, Brentwood

Robert Span, Brentwood

Crystal Span, Brentwood

Melanie Burger, Dover

Nancy Lukens, Dover

Chuck Rhoades, Dover

Jeff Warach, Dover

David Hills, Durham

Peyton McManus, Durham

Kate Epstein, Epping

Karen Dudra, Exeter

Eleanor Dunfey-Freiburger, Exeter

Jim Freiburger, Exeter

Kevin Fleming, Exeter

Bob Hall, Exeter

Brenda Miakisz, Exeter

Stephen Wineberg, Exeter

Christy Slavik Hamilton, Hampton

Linda Sapienza, Hampton

Shelley-Ann Cullen, Hampton Falls

Tracy Healey Beattie, Hampton Falls

Jenna Mayes, Hampton Falls

Harvey Young, Hampton Falls

Michelle Grennon, New Castle

Bill Kingston, New Castle

Ben Lannon, New Castle

Jane Lannon, New Castle

Tom Maher, New Castle

Elisabeth Robinson, New Castle

Peter Rossbach, New Castle

Bobbie Sweet, New Castle

Pam Yonkin, New Castle

Gayle Davis, Newfields

Dwight Davis, Newfields

Sharon DeVries, North Hampton

Karin Barndollar, Portsmouth

Stephen Barndollar, Portsmouth

Bernice Brody, Portsmouth

Amanda Frederick, Portsmouth

Meg Gilman, Portsmouth

Tyler Goodwin, Portsmouth

Jonathan Millman, Portsmouth

Sharon Nichols, Portsmouth

Nancy Pearson, Portsmouth

Kathy Somssich, Portsmouth

Thomas Watson, Portsmouth

Susan Greenberg, Rye

Lisa Sherman, Rye

Ronna Werner, Rye

Lionel Loveless, Stratham

Greg Pruitt, Stratham

Previously Announced Seacoast Endorsements:

Former State Senator Tom Sherman, Rye

DNC Committee Member Joanne Dowdell, Portsmouth

CEO of Women’s Foundation Tanna Clews, Portsmouth

State Senator David Watters, Dover

State Senator Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka, Portsmouth

State Senator Debra Altschiller, Stratham

Former State Senator Bob Bossie, New Castle

Former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark, Portsmouth

Mayor Bob Carrier, Dover

Former Mayor Jack Blalock, Portsmouth

Former Mayor Caroline McCarley, Rochester

Former Mayor Bob Lister, Portsmouth

State Rep Susan Treleaven, Dover

State Rep Mark Vallone, Epping

State Rep Gaby Grossman, Exeter

State Rep Rebecca McBeath, Portsmouth

Former State Rep Liz McConnell, Brentwood

Former State Rep Jackie Weatherspoon, Exeter

Chair, Lee Select Board Katrin Kasper, Lee

Jeremy Allen, Epping

Don Trementozzi, Epping

Phil Leary, Exeter

Eric Batchelor, Farmington

Dana Babyak, Hampton

Jen Briggs, Hampton

Jane Clayton, Hampton

Joan Conforti, Hampton

Ellis Conforti, Hampton

Joe O’Neil, Hampton

Cynthia O’Neil, Hampton

James Butler, Portsmouth

Larry Drake, Portsmouth

Jameson French, Portsmouth

Joan Jacobs, Portsmouth

Laurie McCray, Portsmouth

Janet Prince, Portsmouth

Devan Quinn, Portsmouth

Allie Tompkins, Portsmouth

Joe Casey, Rochester

Shay Cassily, Rye

Joe Keefe, Rye

Lauren Byrnes, Stratham

Jack Herney, Stratham

Susan Herney, Stratham