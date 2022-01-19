Craig nominates Nazaka and Housing Commission members, Bonilla highlights list of Tuesday confirmations

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig nominated Manchester Planning and Community Development Department Senior Planner Jodie Nazaka as the city’s Economic Development Director.

Nazaka has worked for the City of Manchester since 2015, following stints as a town planner in Milford, and an environmental planner at Inter-Science Research Associates.

“Throughout her tenure, Ms. Nazaka has shown her tenacy and passion to build a stronger Manchester and create a more dynamic place for all Queen City residents,” said Craig in a prepared statement.

At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur strongly supported Craig’s nomination, requesting that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s rules be suspended to allow for immediate confirmation rather than letting the nomination layover for final confirmation at the board’s next meeting.

At-Large Alderman June Trisciani said that she supported Nazaka’s nomination “1,000 percent,” but felt that immediate confirmation would potentially conflict with outstanding duties Nazaka still held with the Planning and Community Development Department.

Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza then asked what the purpose of suspending the board’s rules would be if Nazaka didn’t need to take the position immediately.

Craig also nominated Jean Noel Mugabo, Zachery Palmer, Peter Capano, Jessica Margeson, Anabel Moreno-Mendez, Joseph Wichert, Kate Marquis and Chris Wellington as the initial members of the Manchester Housing Commission.

The nominations of Nazaka and the Housing Commission members will be held over for final conformation at the board’s next scheduled meeting on Feb. 1.

In addition to the nominations, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen confirmed the nominations of Lyn Gelinas to the Trustees of the Trust Funds, Molly Lunn Owen as a full member and Stefan Philbrook as an alternate to the Planning Board, Roland Martin to the Conduct Board, Judy Reardon and Harold Sullivan to the Water Commission, Madhab Gurung to the Office of Youth Services Advisory Board and Jason Bonilla as the Ward 5 Member on the Board of School Committee.

The confirmations were approved on a voice vote, with Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov abstaining from the vote.

Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long asked the reasoning behind Sharonov’s abstention. Sharonov replied that he felt it was inappropriate not to have a special election for the seat given that Bonilla would have what amounted to a full term without being elected to the post. Long stated that Sharonov’s reason was not valid under the board’s rules for the current term, which allow abstentions only in conflicts of interest.