Craig named to NewDEAL list

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was chosen as one of 20 local and state elected Democratic officials by the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders) organization.

The officials were chosen due to what NewDEAL states as their “unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity as they work to build back better in their communities and reject the idea that policymakers can or should want to turn the clock back to a prior era.”

According to NewDEAL, Craig was specifically added to the slate due to her efforts following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on issues ranging from public transportation and homelessness to small business grants and providing vaccination sites for Manchester residents.

“State and local leaders must address the challenges created by COVID-19 while at the same time, focusing on long term solutions that will positively impact the economic development of our communities for decades to come,” said Craig. “At a time when we are navigating simultaneous challenges happening in cities across the country related to public health, the economy, justice, and more, I look forward to sharing information and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance. I am excited to join NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”

The list of NewDEAL list members now includes 198 elected officials in 47 states, a full list can be seen here.