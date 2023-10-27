Craig endorsed by Dr. Tom Sherman

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Joyce Craig’s Gubernatorial Campaign announced that it has been endorsed by former New Hampshire Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman.

“I am proud to endorse Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor. Joyce’s leadership in Manchester has brought a resurgence in the city, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development and thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Sherman. “Joyce is ready to lead New Hampshire forward and she has what it takes to win back the corner office. Joyce is battle-tested and has won tough elections, including defeating a popular four-term incumbent Republican to become the first Democratic Mayor of Manchester since 2005. In every election, Joyce has brought more Democrats with her to the Board of Aldermen and School Board, and she is the right person to lead the Democratic ticket to win back the Governor’s office and take back the State House in 2024.”

“Tom’s support means the world to me. As a physician, Senator and community leader, Tom has always fought for New Hampshire,” said Craig. “Tom understands what’s at stake this election and how important it is to elect a Democratic Governor to lead our state into the future. I’m grateful for his friendship and look forward to working with him as we advocate for the rights and freedoms of Granite Staters. This is a crucial moment for our state, and I know that with Sen. Sherman and so many current and former elected officials, community leaders and Granite Staters with us we will deliver for hardworking families.”

The current mayor of Manchester, Craig has also earned the endorsements of Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council, Nashua Teachers’ Union, and IBEW 490.