Craig endorsed by Dr. Tom Sherman

Friday, October 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics 0
Friday, October 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tom Sherman. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Joyce Craig’s Gubernatorial Campaign announced that it has been endorsed by former New Hampshire Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman.

“I am proud to endorse Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor. Joyce’s leadership in Manchester has brought a resurgence in the city, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development and thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Sherman. “Joyce is ready to lead New Hampshire forward and she has what it takes to win back the corner office. Joyce is battle-tested and has won tough elections, including defeating a popular four-term incumbent Republican to become the first Democratic Mayor of Manchester since 2005. In every election, Joyce has brought more Democrats with her to the Board of Aldermen and School Board, and she is the right person to lead the Democratic ticket to win back the Governor’s office and take back the State House in 2024.”

“Tom’s support means the world to me. As a physician, Senator and community leader, Tom has always fought for New Hampshire,” said Craig. “Tom understands what’s at stake this election and how important it is to elect a Democratic Governor to lead our state into the future. I’m grateful for his friendship and look forward to working with him as we advocate for the rights and freedoms of Granite Staters. This is a crucial moment for our state, and I know that with Sen. Sherman and so many current and former elected officials, community leaders and Granite Staters with us we will deliver for hardworking families.”

The current mayor of Manchester, Craig has also earned the endorsements of Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council, Nashua Teachers’ Union, and IBEW 490.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts