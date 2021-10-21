Craig earns endorsements from 25 local business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s campaign announced endorsements from 25 Manchester business leaders.

Peter Macone, Operations Manager and Partner at Republic Cafe and Campo Enoteca appreciated Craig’s support of outdoor dining spaces as well as considering the possibility of closing off Elm Street more frequently for pedestrian events.

“I am supporting Mayor Craig because of her positive vision for Manchester not only for today, but also for its future,” said Macone. “The Mayor and I share a vision for a more pedestrian friendly Elm Street. Her open style of communication is exactly what Manchester needs.”

Other supporters appreciated her support of local business during the pandemic and accessibility.

“We appreciate Mayor Craig’s initiatives with shop local — from coffee hours to supporting outdoor parklets for businesses during COVID, she is here for us!” said Liz Hitchcock, owner of the Bookery and manager of several properties across the city such as the Factory on Willow Street. “We look forward to her programming around Small Business Saturday.”

“I always say as Manchester’s economy goes, so does the neighboring towns. Mayor Craig’s impressive pro-business record benefits the entire region,” said Tom Boucher, Owner, CJ’s Great West Grill and Great NH Restaurants, Inc. “I appreciate that Mayor Craig is an on-the-ground Mayor, constantly communicating with business owners actively looking to find solutions to any potential issues.”

Other supporters appreciated new additions to the city like the opening of Tru by Hilton in the Millyard, working with DEKA to bring a VertPort into the city, redeveloping the Rex Theatre, bringing BAE Systems to the Goffs Falls area and other items.

Craig was appreciative of the support.

“Ensuring Manchester remains business-friendly is vital to the growth of our city,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic, I partnered with business leaders to develop the Small Business Resiliency Grant program, which helped to retain and create jobs for small businesses. Using federal funds, we’re currently expanding that program, administering $2 million to help our local small businesses thrive. As Mayor, I’ll continue to fight for local businesses and search for creative opportunities to bring new industries to the Queen City.”

A full list of the endorsements can be found below.