Craig asks aldermen to approve funding for Crystal Lake/pool/splash pad re-opening

Monday, June 22, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government, News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Dupont Splash Pad. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday afternoon, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig sent a letter to the Board of Aldermen recommending the re-opening of Crystal Lake, Dupont Splash Pad and Hunt Pool, as well as continuing to allow residents to use irrigation sprinklers at city parks.

In the letter, Craig says that with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu allowing prohibitions on groups of more than 10 people in most situations lapse last week as well as the number of COVID-19 cases plateauing in Manchester that the move is now appropriate after recommending against the re-opening of pools earlier this month.

Another reason Craig cited in her earlier opposition to the pool re-opening was budgetary concerns after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced city revenues. However, in working with several city staff members, money was identified in Community Development Block Grants originally approved for the “Fun in the Sun” program as well as funding from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, better known as GOFERR.

The total estimated cost is $71,657 and the aldermen will still have to approve transferring $26,902 from the city’s contingency fund on top of  the GOFERR and Fun in the Sun money.

Craig noted she will be sending the aldermen a poll on Tuesday due to time constraints with hiring staff for the facilities and also noted that strict social distancing procedures would be in place at all of the facilities and they could potentially be shut down if COVID-19 infections rise again in the city.

About Andrew Sylvia 1649 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.