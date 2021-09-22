Craig announces over 400k fundraised this cycle

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After earning over 50 percent of the vote among the three mayoral candidates in Tuesday’s primary, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced that she has raised $439,421.85 for her re-election campaign.

That figure, which includes all campaign finance filings following the conclusion of the 2019 Manchester Municipal Election, surpasses the record set by Craig during the 2018-’19 campaign cycle. Craig’s figure is also just over $389,000 more than challenger Victoria Sullivan has raised.

“I’m grateful for the support we’ve received from Democrats, Independents and Republicans so far in this campaign,” saidCraig. “By tackling our challenges and finding innovative ways to solve problems, we’re making progress for Manchester. I look forward to working to earn the support of Queen City residents on November 2nd.”

“Because of Mayor Craig’s record-breaking fundraising numbers and broad-based support, our campaign is entering the general election in a strong position,” said Craig Campaign Manager Jeff Taylor. “This clear fundraising advantage will allow us to continue to communicate with voters about Mayor Craig’s accomplishments and how she’ll build on our progress to help residents lead better lives with stronger schools, safer neighborhoods, good jobs and a growing economy.”