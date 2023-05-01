Craig announces exploratory committee for gubernatorial run

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Monday announced that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for Governor in 2024.

Craig echoed frustrations she has stated with current governor Chris Sununu regarding the lack of overarching state frameworks in place to help local governments tackle challenges in a statement on social media.

“As Mayor of Manchester, I’ve worked with leaders across NH to tackle common challenges. But often, cities & towns don’t get the support they need from the state–too many are being left behind. I know we can do better. That’s why I’m considering a run for Governor,” she said.

In the announcement, Craig said she is joined by former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch and dozens of other elected officials, labor leaders, small business owners and others from across the state.