Craig announces endorsements by former NAACP leader, 50 Manchester GOP voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s re-election campaign released a pair of endorsement announcements to kick off the last full-month of the 2021 municipal election season.

Former Manchester NAACP President Woullard Lett endorsed Craig, joined by a separate list of 50 registered Manchester Republicans stating they will support Craig.

I will be voting for Joyce Craig on November 2nd because she represents the full community rather than a particular party,” said Lett. “In her time as Mayor we’ve seen the city maintain a steady course despite unprecedented troubled times. I know that Joyce will be the best Mayor to help us move forward.”

“I’m grateful to have the support of Democrats, Independents and Republicans from across Manchester,” said Craig. “As Mayor, I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to make positive change — from making historic investments in infrastructure, passing $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding, increasing the number of police officers on the streets, increasing affordable housing, and more.”

The list of Republicans released by the Craig campaign can be found below and includes Lett, who is also a registered Republican.