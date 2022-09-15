Craig and Sherman meet downtown Manchester voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after officially earning the Democratic nomination for governor, outgoing State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman joined Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as they talked with a variety of people in Downtown Manchester.

The people that talked to Sherman held a wide variety of opinions on whether they might vote for him over incumbent Republican Chris Sununu. At the Bookery on Elm Street, Genieve Juliana says he would have to learn more about Sherman before making a decision, but could see herself voting for someone that brings forth policies that address key Manchester issues such as homelessness.

Juliana agrees with Sununu’s approach on abortion, which prohibits the practice after 24 weeks, and says a candidate that does not agree with that stance would almost certainly not get her vote. However, she also disagrees with Sununu’s stance on the death penalty and other issues, so she is not certain who she might vote for yet. However, she says that Sherman could earn her vote if he brings something “fresh” to the table, but otherwise she sees Sununu as an acceptable choice if she votes for anyone.

“I would like to see someone with a perspective from the ground up and come in with a fresh perspective rather than biases of their own,” she said. “I’ve always seen (Sununu) as something of a safe choice. I’ve never had a specific issue or problem or qualm with how he’s run New Hampshire so far and I’ve never heard of him doing anything where I thought ‘we have to vote him out.’”

Elsewhere in the Bookery, Sherman and Craig talked to Josh Hebert. Herbert identifies himself as a “straight-ticket Democrat” and will vote for Sherman this fall, feeling that he will spearhead investment in infrastructure across the Granite State such as commuter rail.

Hebert described Sununu as “intelligent” and beholden to certain members of the Republican Party, but adept at maintaining popularity among a broad base of New Hampshire voters. While Hebert thinks Sununu’s political skills will make him difficult to beat, he also thinks Sherman’s political skills will make it a close race.

“I think Sununu is just generic enough that Republicans like him and many Democrats and Independents can stomach him,” he said. “I want to believe that this seat can be flipped, but I have been living here for 20 plus years and I know the political climate. Still, I think Sherman has a shot and it definitely will not be a blowout if he loses.”

Others on the tour, such as Dancing Lion Chocolate Proprietor Richard Tango-Lowy, were just happy to talk with Sherman and Craig and didn’t have any strong opinions or predictions on the upcoming general election in November.

“It was great that he seemed very interested in chocolate. This being New Hampshire, we have many candidates come in and some seem more interested in chocolate than others. It’s always better when the candidates come and talk and make contact and it was great to see that (today),” he said. “New Hampshire is a highly independent state and it’s hard to pin down what might happen (in terms of elections), and I think that’s awesome.”

Sherman felt confident after talking to local residents on the tour, praising Mayor Craig and stating that his platform echoes the needs of Manchester’s current and prospective residents.

“For people who want to move here and build a life here (like) young professionals, we need to make sure that it’s a place that’s welcoming and provides all the services they need,” said Sherman. “That’s really exciting, because that vision is the same vision I have for the state. As we tackle the issues that challenge us, we also have to welcome young people by providing affordable housing and all the other services that the younger generation expects not just in the City of Manchester, but across the state.”

One of the key challenges for Sherman is tackling the persona built by Sununu that is seen by many voters such as Hebert. However, Sherman also feels confident that he can attack that image and is doing so by listening directly to voters like he did on Wednesday.

“It’s not what you say, it’s what you’ve done,” said Sherman. “People will look at my record of actually accomplishing things and tackling problems and on the other hand they have somebody who talks out of both sides of his mouth and does little more than put band-ads on the crises in the state.”

Craig also officially endorsed Sherman for Governor on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to endorse Dr. Tom Sherman for Governor because he knows that, as the largest city in the state, Manchester’s success is New Hampshire’s success,” said Craig. “For the past few years, our communities have been left to fend for themselves, but as Governor, Dr. Sherman will work with us to increase the supply of affordable housing, support our public schools, and codify the right to choose.”