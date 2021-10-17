Craig adds two new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, the campaign of incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig welcomed endorsements from Planned Parenthood and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01).

Following the Planned Parenthood endorsement, Craig thanked the group and referenced the recent Executive Council vote to defund Planned Parenthood and other non-profit health centers in New Hampshire and voted to continue fighting for safe, affordable reproductive healthcare.

She also thanked Pappas for his support on a statement released on Sunday.

“I am grateful to be endorsed by my friend and colleague, Congressman Chris Pappas,” said Craig. “Rep. Pappas and I partnered to use federal funds to invest in brand new breathing apparatuses for the Manchester Fire Department. Rep. Pappas is a fellow graduate of Manchester public schools and understands the needs of Manchester’s residents. I look forward to working with him on behalf of the Queen City.”

“I’m proud to call Joyce Craig my friend and prouder still to call her my mayor,” said Pappas. “Joyce led Manchester through the darkest days of the pandemic and has not only helped us recover but has charted a forward-looking path for our community to thrive in the months and years ahead. Manchester needs a leader who checks politics at the door, brings people of all parties and backgrounds together, and works every day to make the lives of Queen City residents better – and that’s exactly what I’ve seen Joyce do as I’ve worked alongside her these last two years.”

Craig has been previously endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856 and International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3820, Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet, former Mayor Syl Dupuis, former Police Chief Carlo Capano, Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, Senator Lou D’Allesandro, and Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.