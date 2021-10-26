Craig adds more endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s re-election campaign announced endorsements from Ward 8 Board of School Committee Member Peter Perich, former 11-term Alderman and current Ward 7 Board of School Committee Member Bill Shea, former Ward 3 Board of School Committee Member Mary Ngwanda-Georges and former six-term Alderman At-Large Mike Lopez.

“Manchester is a city of collaboration, our residents are what make our community stronger,” said Craig. “I’m grateful for the support of these local leaders who are active and engaged in our community — who work every day to move our city forward.”

“I’ve served with Mayor Craig as an Alderman and School Board Member. Mayor Joyce Craig’s steady leadership has improved the lives of south Manchester families and residents,” said Shea. “I’m proud to endorse Joyce Craig for Mayor because she is the best person to keep Manchester moving forward.”

“I’ve known Joyce since she was a student at Memorial. A proud graduate of Memorial High School and born and raised in Ward 8, Joyce Craig knows our neighborhoods,” said Perich. “We can count on her to keep delivering for us. She’s always cared deeply for our community.”

On Tuesday, Craig was also endorsed by Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, 2020 Democratic National Convention Delegate and Manchester resident Suraj Budathoki and Black Lives Matter Manchester Co-Founder Ronelle Tshiela.

Craig has been previously endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856 and International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3820, Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet, former Mayor Syl Dupuis, former Police Chief Carlo Capano, Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester), Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester), and Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester), U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and several local business leaders.