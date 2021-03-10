COVID couldn’t stop CCNH AmeriCorps members’ efforts in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic created a variety of new challenges for the AmeriCorps members in the Catholic Charities New Hampshire (CCNH) VISTA Program, but they didn’t let it stop them. This AmeriCorps Week, which runs March 7-13, we are celebrating all of our members and everything they have accomplished for communities around New Hampshire!

AmeriCorps members serve directly with nonprofit organizations and government agencies to tackle our nation’s most pressing challenges, with those in VISTA programs focusing on alleviating poverty and building the capacity of their host site. They serve full-time for 12 months during which time they recruit and manage community volunteers, raise funds, and help manage projects. CCNH is the sponsoring organization for a statewide AmeriCorps VISTA program. Through this sponsorship, CCNH was able to provide 26 AmeriCorps members as a resource to 20 organizations throughout New Hampshire. These organizations provide services that include access to nutritious food, domestic violence survivor support, veteran support, education support, and more.

In 2020, AmeriCorps members in the CCNH VISTA Program recruited and managed more than 350 volunteers for a total of more than 4,800 volunteer hours. They also secured more than $490,000 in cash resources through donations and grants and more than $50,000 in in-kind donations to support their organizations and the individuals served by the organizations.

The CCNH VISTA Program is currently recruiting for several positions around New Hampshire. AmeriCorps members serving in a VISTA program receive a modest living allowance (based on the county in which they serve) to cover basic expenses, professional development training, non-competitive eligibility (giving members an edge in the federal hiring process), an end of service award of either the Segal Education Award (approximately $6,000 to pay for a range of education expenses) or a $1,800 cash stipend, and more.

For more information about the CCNH AmeriCorps VISTA Program, visit https://nhccvista.wixsite.com/vista.

For more information about AmeriCorps, visit AmeriCrops.gov.