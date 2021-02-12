COVID-19 vaccine questions? Join Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health for interactive Facebook Live on Feb. 16

With two COVID-19 vaccines currently available and more likely coming to market soon, after nearly a year, an end to the pandemic is finally in sight. But just as the changes brought on by the pandemic have left people feeling confused, so has the vaccine, raising questions such as: how they were developed so quickly, their efficacy and safety, when people can expect to get them, and most importantly, if vaccination will bring life “back to normal.”

Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) Chief Clinical Officer Edward J. Merrens, MD, will address these questions and more during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, February 16 at noon, on the D-H Facebook page. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Merrens questions in real-time.

“In today’s digital age, misinformation spreads like wildfire. This pandemic is a dire situation, and D-H is committed to getting the facts out about the safety of these vaccines,” Merrens said. “Our organization has used and will continue to use every communication channel available to us to reach our patients, community and staff with the most up-to-date information on COVID-19. I’m happy to have the opportunity to directly address questions and concerns about the vaccines in a public, virtual forum.”

To access the Facebook Live, visit https://www.facebook.com/ DartmouthHitchcock at 12 pm on Tuesday, February 16. Questions may also be submitted in advance to social@hitchcock.org.

About Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health: DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK HEALTH (D-HH), New Hampshire’s only academic health system and the state’s largest private employer, serves a population of 1.9 million across northern New England. D-HH provides access to more than 2,000 providers in almost every area of medicine, delivering care at its flagship hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, NH. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health includes the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock , and Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire; and 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinics that provide ambulatory services across New Hampshire and Vermont. The D-HH system trains nearly 400 residents and fellows annually, and performs world-class research, in partnership with the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction, VT.