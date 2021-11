First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Chief Quality Officer, Michael Calderwood, MD, MPH, shares an update on the COVID-19 situation in New Hampshire and Vermont.

About 12 minutes into this informative video Dr. Calderwood fields questions, including those submitted by Manchester Ink Link readers.

Please visit https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/c… for more information.

Dr. Calderwood specializes in Infectious Disease and International Health.