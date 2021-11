First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Chief Quality Officer, Michael Calderwood, MD, MPH, shares an update on the COVID-19 situation in New Hampshire and Vermont.

About 12 minutes into this informative video Dr. Calderwood fields questions, including those submitted by Manchester Ink Link readers.

For more information on booster shots, click here.

Dr. Calderwood specializes in Infectious Disease and International Health.