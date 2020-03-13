COVID-19 update: City leaders urge cancellation of all large public gatherings and events

MANCHESTER, NH — On Friday afternoon Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency for the State of New Hampshire. As a result, the City of Manchester’s Emergency Operations Center is strongly recommending the immediate cancellation of all large gatherings and events until further notice. This includes, but not limited to: community, civic, public and leisure gatherings, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and any similar event or activity.

This recommendation is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, the CDC has released special recommendations for older adults (60 years or older) and/or people with existing serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example. These recommendations include:

Canceling all gatherings and events that include a focus on these high-risk groups; and

Encouraging people in these high-risk groups to avoid large gatherings and limit any unnecessary travel. Additional guidance from the CDC is available here.The general public should continue to do the following to prevent illness and stay informed:

Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Call your doctor first if you need medical assistance and/or have any concerns.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60 percent or greater alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces at home and in the workplace.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Temporarily replace the handshake, hugs and/or physical contact with a friendly wave.

Follow all travel advisories and guidance from the Federal level click here.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and guidance regarding the current COVID19 situation within NH at the DHHS site.

Local updates specific to the City of Manchester are posted here.

Sen. Maggie Hassan issued the following statement on Friday:

“I support Governor Sununu’s decision to declare a State of Emergency in New Hampshire to ensure that the state is mobilizing all possible resources to combat the coronavirus outbreak. I will keep working closely with the governor and our New Hampshire Congressional Delegation to support our public health professionals on the front lines and keep our communities healthy and safe.”

And Congressman Chris Pappas also released a statement, after President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency earlier Friday:

“As we work to provide a comprehensive response to ensure the health and wellbeing of our communities and families, we cannot forget the small businesses and their employees in New Hampshire and across the country that are the bedrock of our economy and need immediate help to withstand the impact of this outbreak,” said Congressman Pappas. “Our office has been speaking with local businesses that are already being hurt by the economic dislocation caused by this global pandemic, and as a small business owner myself I know how critical it is to ensure this sector is strong. Legislative solutions considered by Congress should include additional low-cost loans and other forms of direct financial support that can help our small businesses weather this uncertain period.”

Pappas also called on Congress to “swiftly pass bipartisan legislation to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States” to include “direct support for families and communities as well as small businesses and their employees.” Among the priorities for legislation, Pappas highlighted the need for paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing, and expanded unemployment aid, as well as “significant assistance for main street businesses.”