COVID-19 Manchester Restaurant Guide 2.0 (now with twice as many listings!)

Last week we started with a list of just over 80 restaurants in Manchester for people looking to take a break from cooking at home during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
This week, we’ve built on that effort with a list just over twice the size.
Again, special thanks to Ali Beaton for the creation of this list. Please email andrewsylvia@gmail.com with any additions or changes.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Website
|Phone
|Details
|900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
|50 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101
|900degrees.com
|(603) 641-0900
|Takeout and delivery (also available via Grub Hub), full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Airport Diner
|2280 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|thecman.com
|(603) 623-5040
|Takeout only, modified menu, including family meals that include $10 gift cards, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.
|All Real Meal
|87 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103
|allrealmeal.com
|(603) 782-3014
|Takeout and Delivery, full menu with specials, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (may change)
|Alley Cat Pizzeria
|486 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03101
|alleycatpizzerianh.com
|(603) 669-4533
|Closed until further notice
|Aloha Restaurant
|901 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104
|aloharestaurant.net
|(603) 647-2100
|Takeout, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.
|Applebee's Grill + Bar
|581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102
|applebees.com
|(603) 641-1000
|Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Aroma Joe's Coffee
|2 S Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103
|aromajoes.com
|(603) 518-5409
|Drive Thru only, full menu, 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Athens
|31 Central St, Manchester, NH 03101
|athensnh.com
|(603) 623-9317
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tues. to Sun.
|Backyard Brewery and Kitchen
|1211 S Mammoth Rd, Manchester, NH 03109
|backyardbrewerynh.com
|(603) 623-3545
|Takeout only, full menu (excluding prime rib), 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery
|1015 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103
|bakeddowntown.com
|(603) 606-1969
|Takeout and delivery via door dash, full menu (excluding soup of the day), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Bamboo Garden
|329 Lincoln St, Manchester, NH 03103
|bamboogardenmanchester.com
|(603) 624-0009
|Closed until further notice
|Bavaria German Restaurant
|1461 Hooksett Rd. C7 Hooksett, NH
|bavaria-nh.com
|(603) 836-5280
|Closed until further notice
|Beijing Cuisines
|2650 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|beijingcuisinesnh.com
|(603) 668-1238
|Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Belmont Hall & Restaurant
|718 Grove St, Manchester, NH 03103
|belmontrestaurant.com
|(603) 625-8540
|Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, full menu, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Ben & Jerry’s
|940 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|benjerry.com
|(603) 647-9400
|Take out and delivery, full menu (call ahead for custom cakes), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Bertucci's Italian Restaurant
|1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|bertuccis.com
|(603) 668-6204
|Closed until further notice
|Big Easy Bagel & Deli
|2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|bigeasybagels.com
|(603) 641-3354
|Takeout only, full menu, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Billy's Sports Bar & Grill
|34 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 622-3644
|Takeout only, dinner menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri./Sat.
|Blake's Restaurant
|353 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102
|blakesicecream.com
|(603) 669-0220
|Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Blake's Restaurant DW
|53 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
|blakesicecream.com
|(603) 627-1110
|Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|bluAqua Restrobar
|930 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|n/a
|(603) 836-3970
|Closed until April 7
|Boards & Brews
|941 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|boardsandbrewsnh.com
|(603) 232-5184
|Closed until April 7
|Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar Manchester
|950 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|bonfire.country
|(603) 217-5600
|Closed until April 7
|Bookery
|844 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101
|bookerymht.com
|(603) 836-6600
|Takeout (curbside available, including for books), full menu, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Breezeway Pub
|14 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03101
|n/a
|(603) 621-9111
|Closed until April 7
|British Beer Company
|1071 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|britishbeer.com
|(603) 232-0589
|Closed until further notice
|Buba Noodle Bar
|36 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101
|bubanoodle.com
|(603) 935-7864
|Takeout and delivery (contactless available), full menu (#bubagotyou promo code for 10% off, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|buffalowildwings.com
|(603) 836-3138
|Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Burger King
|737 Daniel Webster Hwy North, Manchester, NH 03104
|burgerking.com
|(603) 623-0800
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Burger King
|623 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|burgerking.com
|(603) 622-4307
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Burger King
|622 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|burgerking.com
|(603) 623-3636
|Takeout or drive-thru, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Café la Reine
|915 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|cafelareine.com
|(603) 232-0332
|Closed until further notice
|Cafe Momo
|1065 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104
|n/a
|not(603) 623-3733
|Closed until further notice
|California Burritos
|655 S.Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103
|californiaburritosnh.com
|n/a
|Closed until further notice
|Campo Enoteca
|969 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|campoenoteca.com
|(603) 625-0256
|Closed until further notice
|Celebrations Catering
|1017 Second St. Manchester,NH 03102
|www.celebrationscatering.com
|(603) 598-5177
|Takeout and delivery, reheatable family meals (full menu at website), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Mon. to Sat.
|Central Ale House
|23 W Central St, Manchester, NH 03101
|centralalehouse.com
|(603) 935-7779
|Closed until April 7
|Charlie's
|566 Mast Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045
|charliesgoffstown.com
|(603) 621-4288
|Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Chelby's Pizza and Subs
|284 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03109
|n/a
|(603) 669-4329
|Closed until further notice
|Chez Vachon
|136 Kelley St, Manchester, NH 03102
|n/a
|(603) 625-9660
|Takeout and delivery, full menu (specials available), 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|China Wind
|31 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103
|nhchinawind.com
|(603) 628-1989
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|926 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.chipotle.com
|(603) 624-2084
|Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Chuck E. Cheese
|1525 S. Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.chuckecheese.com/nh/manchester/1525-s.-willow-st
|(603) 622-5690
|Takeout only, all pizzas, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|CJ's Great West Grill
|782 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|cjsgreatwestgrill.com
|(603) 627-8600
|Takeout only, limited menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Consuelos Taqueria
|36 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101
|consuelostaqueria.com
|(603) 622-1134
|Closed until further notice
|Cotton
|75 Arms St, Manchester, NH 03101
|cottonfood.com
|(603) 622-5488
|Closed until further notice
|Cremeland Drive In
|250 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 669-4430
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Dairy Queen
|715 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|dairyqueen.com
|(603) 627-7178
|Takeout and drive-thru
|D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
|8 Perimeter Rd, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.dangelos.com
|(603) 641-0322
|Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m
|D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
|900 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|locations.dangelos.com
|(603) 668-2612
|Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Daw Kun Thai
|2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|dawkunthai.com
|(603) 232-0699
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Domino's Pizza
|60 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103
|dominos.com
|(603) 647-4300
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
|Domino's Pizza
|212 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03104
|dominos.com
|(603) 668-4701
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
|Don Quijote Restaurant
|362 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103
|donquijoteunion.com
|(603) 622-2246
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Doogie's Bar and Grill
|37 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03101
|doogies.net
|(603) 232-0732
|Closed until further notice
|Dulce's Bakery
|87 Amherst St., Manchester, NH 03101
|dulcesbakerynh.com
|(603) 606-2613
|Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues. to Sat.
|Dunkin'
|2297 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 695-6746
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|1022 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 232-6134
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|216 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 622-0998
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|921 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 624-5182
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|271 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 218-3666
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|947 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 625-6277
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Dunkin'
|1037 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104
|dunkindonuts.com
|(603) 222-1587
|Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria
|10 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 232-4530
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Firefly American Bistro & Bar
|22 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
|fireflynh.com
|(603) 935-9740
|Takeout and delivery, daily rotating menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Five Guys
|1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|fiveguys.com
|(603) 836-5657
|Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Fratello's Italian Grille - Manchester
|155 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101
|fratellos.com
|(603) 624-2022
|Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, menu changes daily, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Fricker's Neighborhood Grill
|250 Dubuque St. Manchester,NH 03102
|www.frickersng.com
|(603) 206-5749
|Takeout, full menu (with occasional specials), variable hours
|Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse & Butchery
|62 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101
|gauchosbraziliansteakhouse.com
|(603) 669-9460
|Takeout only, butcher shop items only, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Giorgio's
|270 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102
|giorgios.com
|(603) 232-3323
|Closed until further notice
|Golden Tao
|270 Amory St, Manchester, NH 03102
|goldentaonh.com
|(603) 518-7076
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sun.
|Goldenrod Restaurant
|1681 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109
|goldenrodrestaurant.com
|(603) 623-9469
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Happy Garden
|47 Hamel Dr, Manchester, NH 03104
|happygardenmanchester.com
|(603) 641-1080
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tues. to Sun.
|KC's Rib Shack Barbecue
|837 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|ribshack.net
|(603) 627-7427
|Takeout only (curbside), full menu (credit card only), 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Matbah Mediterranean Cuisine
|866 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|matbahcuisine.com
|(603) 232-4066
|Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grub Hub and Postmates ($30 minimum on deliveries), full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Mint Bistro
|1105 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|mintbistronh.com
|(603) 625-6468
|Closed until further notice
|Moe's Italian Sandwiches
|796 Elm St. Manchester, NH
|www.moesitaliansandwiches.com
|(603) 669-6637
|Takeout and delivery via Door Dash and Postmates, full menu, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Murphy's Diner
|516 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|murphysdiner.com
|(603) 792-4004
|Closed until further notice
|Murphy's Taproom
|494 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|murphystaproom.com
|(603) 644-3535
|Takeout only, full menu (some items intermittent), 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Muse Thai Bistro
|581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102
|musethaibistro.com
|(603) 647-5547
|Takeout or delivery (contact only), full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Noodz
|968 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|noodzonelm.com
|(603) 836-5878
|Closed until further notice
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|1888 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|olivegarden.com
|(603) 668-8871
|Takeout (including carside) and free delivery for orders over $40, full menu (with "Buy One, Take One" for $12.99 beginning on Mon., Mar. 23) , regular hours (see website for more information and ordering details)
|Olympus Pizza
|506 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103
|olympuspizzamanchester.com
|(603) 644-5559
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun.
|Panera Bread
|52 March Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.panerabread.com
|(603) 627-2443
|Closed until further notice.
|Papa John's Pizza
|223 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.papajohns.com
|(603) 629-0060
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, regular hours (see website for more information)
|Pappy's Pizza
|1531 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|pappysonline.com
|(603) 623-3131
|Takeout with occasional delivery, full menu, 1030 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
|Patz Deli and Catering
|900 Elm St. Suite 102 Manchester,NH 03101
|n/a
|(603) 644-7289
|Closed until further notice. More information on Facebook page or by e-mail at patzdeli603@gmail.com
|Penuche's Music Hall
|1087 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|penuchesmusichall.com
|(603) 932-2868
|closed until further notice
|Pho Golden Bowl
|12 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101
|phogoldenbowlnh.com
|(603) 622-2000
|Closed until March 30
|Pindos Restaurant & Pizza
|49 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 669-2019
|Closed until further notice
|Pizza Express and More
|245 Maple St #2, Manchester, NH 03103
|pizzaexpressmanchester.com
|(603) 647-7885
|Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $35), 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
|Presto Pasta
|168 Amory St. Manchester, NH 03102
|prestocraftkitchen.com
|(603) 606-1252
|Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill
|865 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|vallartamexicannh.com
|(603) 935-9182
|Takeout or delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Puritan Backroom Restaurant
|245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
|puritanbackroom.com
|(603) 669-6890
|Takeout only, regular menu except for scallops, clams and steak, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Queen City Cupcakes
|790 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|qccupcakes.com
|(603) 624-4999
|Takeout only, specialized menus and hours updated on Facebook page
|Red Arrow Diner
|61 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101
|redarrowdiner.com
|(603) 626-1118
|Takeout and delivery ($15 minimum for delivery), full menu, takeout hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat./Sun. Delivery hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
|1500 S Willow St #W157, Manchester, NH 03103
|redrobin.com
|(603) 413-0522
|Take out and delivery via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon. to Sat., Sun. 12 to 6.
|Republic Café
|1069 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101
|www.republiccafe.com
|(603) 666-3723
|Closed until further notice
|Restoration Café
|235 Hanover St.
|www.restorationcafenh.com
|(603) 518-7260
|Takeout (no contact available) and delivery to downtown, North End, parts of West Side, full menu, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|ROUNDERS SPORTS BAR & GRILL
|2323 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 206-5611
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Royal India
|575 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 641-8413
|Takeout and delivery through grubhub and uber eats, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4 to around 8 p.m.
|Sabroso Taqueria
|353 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 461-1182
|Closed until further notice
|Salonas Restaurant and Lounge
|128 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 624-4020
|Closed until further notice
|Sal's Pizza
|296 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|sals-pizza.com
|(603) 623-6565
|Takeout and delivery, full menu (half price on extra cheese pizzas), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Fri, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.
|Santoro's Pizza
|468 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 627-6666
|jkr
|Season Tickets Sports Pub
|554 Front St. Manchester, NH 03102
|seasonsticketsnh.com
|(603) 623-5757
|Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $40, several other deals, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.)
|Shoppers Pub + Eatery
|18 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101
|shoppersmht.com
|(603) 232-5252
|Takeout only, family-style menu (available on website), must order 24 hours in advance. Current hours 3 to 5 p.m., but this is subject to change
|Shorty's
|1050 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH 03104
|shortysmex.com
|(603) 625-1730
|Closed until further notice
|Simon's Pizza & Roast Beef
|2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|simonspizzaandroastbeef.com
|(603) 623-2900
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|South Side Tavern
|1279 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|southsidetavernnh.com
|(603) 935-9947
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. 10:30 p.m.
|Souvlaki Pizza & Subs
|256 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104
|souvlakipizza.com
|(603) 625-9354
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Wed., 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs. to Sun.
|Starbucks
|1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|starbucks.com
|(603) 641-4839
|Closed until further notice
|Stark Brewing Company
|500 N Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101
|starkbrewingcompany.com
|(603) 625-4444
|Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu and specials available on Facebook page, regular hours (available on website)
|Steve's House Restaurant
|1265 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|n/a
|(603) 669-5559
|jkr
|Strange Brew Tavern
|88 Market St, Manchester, NH 03101
|strangebrewtavern.net
|(603) 666-4292
|Takeout only, full menu (except wings), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Subway
|997 Elm St Suite 103, Manchester, NH 03101
|order.subway.com
|(603) 874-1240
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Subway
|140 Bicentennial Dr, Hooksett, NH 03106
|order.subway.com
|(603) 827-4533
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Subway
|20 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102
|order.subway.com
|(603) 487-6280
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Szechuan House
|245 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103
|szechuanhousenh.com
|(603) 669-8811
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|Taco Bell
|1045 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.tacobell.com
|(603) 641-8226
|Takeout, drive thru and delivery through grub hub, full menu excluding breakfast, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
|Taj India
|967 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|tajindia.co
|(603) 606-2677
|Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (lunch hours may be coming soon)
|Taqueria y Pastelitos To Go
|917 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03102
|taqueriaypastelitos.com
|(603) 232-3348
|Delivery through Doordash, menu available on website, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Texas Roadhouse
|1525 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|texasroadhouse.com
|(603) 624-7427
|Takeout only (curbside available), full menu (excluding prime rib), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting next week 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fri. to Sun., 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mon. to Thurs.
|TGI Fridays
|1516 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.tgifridays.com
|(603) 644-8995
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fri./Sat.
|The Bagg Lunch
|679 Mast Rd.
|www.thebagglunch.com
|(603) 935-7053
|Takeout, full menu (with daily specials), 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun.
|The Breakfast Club
|342 Cypress St, Manchester, NH 03103
|breakfastclubmanchester.com
|(603) 232-3311
|Closed until April 7
|The Bridge Cafe on Elm
|1117 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|thebridgecafe.net
|(603) 647-9991
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|The Bungalow Bar & Grill
|333 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103
|n/a
|(603) 792-1111
|Closed until further notice. T-shirts available at patreon.com/NHBooking
|The Crown Tavern
|99 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03101
|thecrownonhanover.com
|(603) 218-3132
|Closed until further notice
|The Derryfield Restaurant
|625 Mammoth Rd., Manchester,NH 03104
|www.thederryfield.com
|(603) 623-2880
|Closed until further notice
|The Foundry
|50 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101
|foundrynh.com
|(603) 836-1925
|Takeout only, family-style menu (available in advance) and modified menu (20% off), 4 to 8 p.m.
|The Gyro Spot
|1073 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|thegyrospot.com
|(603) 218-3869
|Takeout (curbside available) and delivery via UberEats and Door Dash, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (subject to change on nights with inclement weather)
|The Hong Kong Restaurant
|864 Page St, Manchester, NH 03109
|hongkongcity.comcastbiz.net
|(603) 668-9188
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|The Kitchen on River Road
|1362 River Rd. Manchester,NH 03104
|thekitchenrr.com
|(603) 782-8325
|Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|The Local Moose Café
|124 Queen City Ave. Manchester,NH 03103
|thelocalmoosecafe.com
|(603) 232-2669
|Takeout only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tues. to Fri., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat./Sun.
|The Pint Publik House
|1111 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|pintpublikhouse.com
|(603) 206-5463
|jkr
|The Red Barn Diner
|113 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|redbarndiner.com
|(603) 623-9065
|Takeout only, full menu (excluding spaghetti and meatballs, turkey dinner), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant
|909 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|theshaskeenpub.com
|(603) 625-0246
|Closed until further notice ("in hibernation")
|The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant
|21 Kosciuszko St, Manchester, NH 03101
|n/a
|(603) 669-7722
|Takeout and Delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Mon. to Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Sat./Sun.
|Thirsty Moose Taphouse Manchester
|795 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|thirstymoosetaphouse.com
|(603) 792-2337
|Closed until further notice
|Thousand Crane
|1000 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|1000cranenh.com
|(603) 634-0000
|Take out and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|Torched Pizza
|946 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|torched.pizza
|(603) 968-5800
|jkr
|USA Chicken and Biscuit
|990 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03104
|n/a
|(603) 232-2934
|Takeout and delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and Door Dash, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
|Villaggio Ristorante
|677 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
|villaggionh.com
|(603) 627-2424
|Closed until April 7
|Wendy's
|675 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|locations.wendys.com
|(603) 626-7075
|Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
|Wendy's
|722 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
|locations.wendys.com
|(603) 626-7081
|Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
|Wendy's
|860 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109
|locations.wendys.com
|(603) 222-9074
|Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
|Whiskey's 20
|20 Old Granite St, Manchester, NH 03101
|whiskeys20.com
|(603) 836-5251
|jkr
|Wing Stop
|581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102
|wingstop.com/location/wingstop-1513-manchester-nh-03102
|(603) 945-3173
|Takeout and free delivery through Door Dash. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|XO On Elm
|827 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
|xoonelm.com
|(603) 560-7998
|Closed unti April 7
|Yee Dynasty
|830 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|yeedynasty.com
|(603) 625-5500
|Takeout and delivery, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri. and Sat.
|Yuki Japanese Grill
|377 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|yukijapanesegrill.com
|(603) 666-6678
|Takeout only, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Zem Zem Mediterranean Restaurant
|2075 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
|zemzemrestaurant.com
|(603) 932-2881
|Closed until further notice]