COVID-19 Manchester Restaurant Guide 2.0 (now with twice as many listings!)

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria 50 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101 900degrees.com (603) 641-0900 Takeout and delivery (also available via Grub Hub), full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Airport Diner 2280 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 thecman.com (603) 623-5040 Takeout only, modified menu, including family meals that include $10 gift cards, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.

All Real Meal 87 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103 allrealmeal.com (603) 782-3014 Takeout and Delivery, full menu with specials, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (may change)

Alley Cat Pizzeria 486 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03101 alleycatpizzerianh.com (603) 669-4533 Closed until further notice

Aloha Restaurant 901 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104 aloharestaurant.net (603) 647-2100 Takeout, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.

Applebee's Grill + Bar 581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102 applebees.com (603) 641-1000 Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aroma Joe's Coffee 2 S Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103 aromajoes.com (603) 518-5409 Drive Thru only, full menu, 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Athens 31 Central St, Manchester, NH 03101 athensnh.com (603) 623-9317 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tues. to Sun.

Backyard Brewery and Kitchen 1211 S Mammoth Rd, Manchester, NH 03109 backyardbrewerynh.com (603) 623-3545 Takeout only, full menu (excluding prime rib), 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery 1015 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103 bakeddowntown.com (603) 606-1969 Takeout and delivery via door dash, full menu (excluding soup of the day), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bamboo Garden 329 Lincoln St, Manchester, NH 03103 bamboogardenmanchester.com (603) 624-0009 Closed until further notice

Bavaria German Restaurant 1461 Hooksett Rd. C7 Hooksett, NH bavaria-nh.com (603) 836-5280 Closed until further notice

Beijing Cuisines 2650 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 beijingcuisinesnh.com (603) 668-1238 Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belmont Hall & Restaurant 718 Grove St, Manchester, NH 03103 belmontrestaurant.com (603) 625-8540 Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, full menu, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ben & Jerry’s 940 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 benjerry.com (603) 647-9400 Take out and delivery, full menu (call ahead for custom cakes), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bertucci's Italian Restaurant 1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 bertuccis.com (603) 668-6204 Closed until further notice

Big Easy Bagel & Deli 2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 bigeasybagels.com (603) 641-3354 Takeout only, full menu, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Billy's Sports Bar & Grill 34 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 622-3644 Takeout only, dinner menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri./Sat.

Blake's Restaurant 353 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102 blakesicecream.com (603) 669-0220 Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blake's Restaurant DW 53 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 blakesicecream.com (603) 627-1110 Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

bluAqua Restrobar 930 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 n/a (603) 836-3970 Closed until April 7

Boards & Brews 941 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 boardsandbrewsnh.com (603) 232-5184 Closed until April 7

Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar Manchester 950 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 bonfire.country (603) 217-5600 Closed until April 7

Bookery 844 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101 bookerymht.com (603) 836-6600 Takeout (curbside available, including for books), full menu, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Breezeway Pub 14 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03101 n/a (603) 621-9111 Closed until April 7

British Beer Company 1071 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 britishbeer.com (603) 232-0589 Closed until further notice

Buba Noodle Bar 36 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101 bubanoodle.com (603) 935-7864 Takeout and delivery (contactless available), full menu (#bubagotyou promo code for 10% off, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings 1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 buffalowildwings.com (603) 836-3138 Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Burger King 737 Daniel Webster Hwy North, Manchester, NH 03104 burgerking.com (603) 623-0800 Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King 623 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 burgerking.com (603) 622-4307 Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King 622 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 burgerking.com (603) 623-3636 Takeout or drive-thru, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Café la Reine 915 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 cafelareine.com (603) 232-0332 Closed until further notice

Cafe Momo 1065 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104 n/a not(603) 623-3733 Closed until further notice

California Burritos 655 S.Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103 californiaburritosnh.com n/a Closed until further notice

Campo Enoteca 969 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 campoenoteca.com (603) 625-0256 Closed until further notice

Celebrations Catering 1017 Second St. Manchester,NH 03102 www.celebrationscatering.com (603) 598-5177 Takeout and delivery, reheatable family meals (full menu at website), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Mon. to Sat.

Central Ale House 23 W Central St, Manchester, NH 03101 centralalehouse.com (603) 935-7779 Closed until April 7

Charlie's 566 Mast Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045 charliesgoffstown.com (603) 621-4288 Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chelby's Pizza and Subs 284 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03109 n/a (603) 669-4329 Closed until further notice

Chez Vachon 136 Kelley St, Manchester, NH 03102 n/a (603) 625-9660 Takeout and delivery, full menu (specials available), 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

China Wind 31 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103 nhchinawind.com (603) 628-1989 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 926 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.chipotle.com (603) 624-2084 Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese 1525 S. Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103 locations.chuckecheese.com/nh/manchester/1525-s.-willow-st (603) 622-5690 Takeout only, all pizzas, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CJ's Great West Grill 782 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 cjsgreatwestgrill.com (603) 627-8600 Takeout only, limited menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Consuelos Taqueria 36 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101 consuelostaqueria.com (603) 622-1134 Closed until further notice

Cotton 75 Arms St, Manchester, NH 03101 cottonfood.com (603) 622-5488 Closed until further notice

Cremeland Drive In 250 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 669-4430 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dairy Queen 715 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 dairyqueen.com (603) 627-7178 Takeout and drive-thru

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches 8 Perimeter Rd, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.dangelos.com (603) 641-0322 Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches 900 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 locations.dangelos.com (603) 668-2612 Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Daw Kun Thai 2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 dawkunthai.com (603) 232-0699 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino's Pizza 60 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103 dominos.com (603) 647-4300 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Domino's Pizza 212 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03104 dominos.com (603) 668-4701 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Don Quijote Restaurant 362 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103 donquijoteunion.com (603) 622-2246 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Doogie's Bar and Grill 37 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03101 doogies.net (603) 232-0732 Closed until further notice

Dulce's Bakery 87 Amherst St., Manchester, NH 03101 dulcesbakerynh.com (603) 606-2613 Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues. to Sat.

Dunkin' 2297 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 dunkindonuts.com (603) 695-6746 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dunkin' 1022 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 dunkindonuts.com (603) 232-6134 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dunkin' 216 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 dunkindonuts.com (603) 622-0998 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunkin' 921 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104 dunkindonuts.com (603) 624-5182 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunkin' 271 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102 dunkindonuts.com (603) 218-3666 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunkin' 947 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 dunkindonuts.com (603) 625-6277 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunkin' 1037 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104 dunkindonuts.com (603) 222-1587 Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria 10 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 232-4530 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Firefly American Bistro & Bar 22 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101 fireflynh.com (603) 935-9740 Takeout and delivery, daily rotating menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Five Guys 1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 fiveguys.com (603) 836-5657 Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fratello's Italian Grille - Manchester 155 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101 fratellos.com (603) 624-2022 Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, menu changes daily, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fricker's Neighborhood Grill 250 Dubuque St. Manchester,NH 03102 www.frickersng.com (603) 206-5749 Takeout, full menu (with occasional specials), variable hours

Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse & Butchery 62 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101 gauchosbraziliansteakhouse.com (603) 669-9460 Takeout only, butcher shop items only, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Giorgio's 270 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102 giorgios.com (603) 232-3323 Closed until further notice

Golden Tao 270 Amory St, Manchester, NH 03102 goldentaonh.com (603) 518-7076 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sun.

Goldenrod Restaurant 1681 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109 goldenrodrestaurant.com (603) 623-9469 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Garden 47 Hamel Dr, Manchester, NH 03104 happygardenmanchester.com (603) 641-1080 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tues. to Sun.

KC's Rib Shack Barbecue 837 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 ribshack.net (603) 627-7427 Takeout only (curbside), full menu (credit card only), 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Matbah Mediterranean Cuisine 866 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 matbahcuisine.com (603) 232-4066 Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grub Hub and Postmates ($30 minimum on deliveries), full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mint Bistro 1105 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 mintbistronh.com (603) 625-6468 Closed until further notice

Moe's Italian Sandwiches 796 Elm St. Manchester, NH www.moesitaliansandwiches.com (603) 669-6637 Takeout and delivery via Door Dash and Postmates, full menu, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Murphy's Diner 516 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 murphysdiner.com (603) 792-4004 Closed until further notice

Murphy's Taproom 494 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 murphystaproom.com (603) 644-3535 Takeout only, full menu (some items intermittent), 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Muse Thai Bistro 581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102 musethaibistro.com (603) 647-5547 Takeout or delivery (contact only), full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Noodz 968 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 noodzonelm.com (603) 836-5878 Closed until further notice

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 1888 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 olivegarden.com (603) 668-8871 Takeout (including carside) and free delivery for orders over $40, full menu (with "Buy One, Take One" for $12.99 beginning on Mon., Mar. 23) , regular hours (see website for more information and ordering details)

Olympus Pizza 506 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103 olympuspizzamanchester.com (603) 644-5559 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun.

Panera Bread 52 March Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.panerabread.com (603) 627-2443 Closed until further notice.

Papa John's Pizza 223 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.papajohns.com (603) 629-0060 Takeout and delivery, full menu, regular hours (see website for more information)

Pappy's Pizza 1531 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 pappysonline.com (603) 623-3131 Takeout with occasional delivery, full menu, 1030 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Patz Deli and Catering 900 Elm St. Suite 102 Manchester,NH 03101 n/a (603) 644-7289 Closed until further notice. More information on Facebook page or by e-mail at patzdeli603@gmail.com

Penuche's Music Hall 1087 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 penuchesmusichall.com (603) 932-2868 closed until further notice

Pho Golden Bowl 12 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 phogoldenbowlnh.com (603) 622-2000 Closed until March 30

Pindos Restaurant & Pizza 49 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 669-2019 Closed until further notice

Pizza Express and More 245 Maple St #2, Manchester, NH 03103 pizzaexpressmanchester.com (603) 647-7885 Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $35), 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Presto Pasta 168 Amory St. Manchester, NH 03102 prestocraftkitchen.com (603) 606-1252 Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill 865 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 vallartamexicannh.com (603) 935-9182 Takeout or delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Puritan Backroom Restaurant 245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 puritanbackroom.com (603) 669-6890 Takeout only, regular menu except for scallops, clams and steak, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Queen City Cupcakes 790 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 qccupcakes.com (603) 624-4999 Takeout only, specialized menus and hours updated on Facebook page

Red Arrow Diner 61 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101 redarrowdiner.com (603) 626-1118 Takeout and delivery ($15 minimum for delivery), full menu, takeout hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat./Sun. Delivery hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews 1500 S Willow St #W157, Manchester, NH 03103 redrobin.com (603) 413-0522 Take out and delivery via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon. to Sat., Sun. 12 to 6.

Republic Café 1069 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101 www.republiccafe.com (603) 666-3723 Closed until further notice

Restoration Café 235 Hanover St. www.restorationcafenh.com (603) 518-7260 Takeout (no contact available) and delivery to downtown, North End, parts of West Side, full menu, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROUNDERS SPORTS BAR & GRILL 2323 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 206-5611 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal India 575 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 641-8413 Takeout and delivery through grubhub and uber eats, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4 to around 8 p.m.

Sabroso Taqueria 353 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 461-1182 Closed until further notice

Salonas Restaurant and Lounge 128 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 624-4020 Closed until further notice

Sal's Pizza 296 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 sals-pizza.com (603) 623-6565 Takeout and delivery, full menu (half price on extra cheese pizzas), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Fri, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.

Santoro's Pizza 468 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 627-6666 jkr

Season Tickets Sports Pub 554 Front St. Manchester, NH 03102 seasonsticketsnh.com (603) 623-5757 Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $40, several other deals, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.)

Shoppers Pub + Eatery 18 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 shoppersmht.com (603) 232-5252 Takeout only, family-style menu (available on website), must order 24 hours in advance. Current hours 3 to 5 p.m., but this is subject to change

Shorty's 1050 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH 03104 shortysmex.com (603) 625-1730 Closed until further notice

Simon's Pizza & Roast Beef 2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 simonspizzaandroastbeef.com (603) 623-2900 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

South Side Tavern 1279 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 southsidetavernnh.com (603) 935-9947 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. 10:30 p.m.

Souvlaki Pizza & Subs 256 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104 souvlakipizza.com (603) 625-9354 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Wed., 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs. to Sun.

Starbucks 1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 starbucks.com (603) 641-4839 Closed until further notice

Stark Brewing Company 500 N Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101 starkbrewingcompany.com (603) 625-4444 Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu and specials available on Facebook page, regular hours (available on website)

Steve's House Restaurant 1265 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 n/a (603) 669-5559 jkr

Strange Brew Tavern 88 Market St, Manchester, NH 03101 strangebrewtavern.net (603) 666-4292 Takeout only, full menu (except wings), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Subway 997 Elm St Suite 103, Manchester, NH 03101 order.subway.com (603) 874-1240 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Subway 140 Bicentennial Dr, Hooksett, NH 03106 order.subway.com (603) 827-4533 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Subway 20 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102 order.subway.com (603) 487-6280 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Szechuan House 245 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103 szechuanhousenh.com (603) 669-8811 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Taco Bell 1045 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.tacobell.com (603) 641-8226 Takeout, drive thru and delivery through grub hub, full menu excluding breakfast, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Taj India 967 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 tajindia.co (603) 606-2677 Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (lunch hours may be coming soon)

Taqueria y Pastelitos To Go 917 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03102 taqueriaypastelitos.com (603) 232-3348 Delivery through Doordash, menu available on website, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse 1525 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 texasroadhouse.com (603) 624-7427 Takeout only (curbside available), full menu (excluding prime rib), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting next week 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fri. to Sun., 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mon. to Thurs.

TGI Fridays 1516 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.tgifridays.com (603) 644-8995 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fri./Sat.

The Bagg Lunch 679 Mast Rd. www.thebagglunch.com (603) 935-7053 Takeout, full menu (with daily specials), 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun.

The Breakfast Club 342 Cypress St, Manchester, NH 03103 breakfastclubmanchester.com (603) 232-3311 Closed until April 7

The Bridge Cafe on Elm 1117 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 thebridgecafe.net (603) 647-9991 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bungalow Bar & Grill 333 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103 n/a (603) 792-1111 Closed until further notice. T-shirts available at patreon.com/NHBooking

The Crown Tavern 99 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03101 thecrownonhanover.com (603) 218-3132 Closed until further notice

The Derryfield Restaurant 625 Mammoth Rd., Manchester,NH 03104 www.thederryfield.com (603) 623-2880 Closed until further notice

The Foundry 50 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101 foundrynh.com (603) 836-1925 Takeout only, family-style menu (available in advance) and modified menu (20% off), 4 to 8 p.m.

The Gyro Spot 1073 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 thegyrospot.com (603) 218-3869 Takeout (curbside available) and delivery via UberEats and Door Dash, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (subject to change on nights with inclement weather)

The Hong Kong Restaurant 864 Page St, Manchester, NH 03109 hongkongcity.comcastbiz.net (603) 668-9188 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Kitchen on River Road 1362 River Rd. Manchester,NH 03104 thekitchenrr.com (603) 782-8325 Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Local Moose Café 124 Queen City Ave. Manchester,NH 03103 thelocalmoosecafe.com (603) 232-2669 Takeout only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tues. to Fri., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat./Sun.

The Pint Publik House 1111 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 pintpublikhouse.com (603) 206-5463 jkr

The Red Barn Diner 113 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 redbarndiner.com (603) 623-9065 Takeout only, full menu (excluding spaghetti and meatballs, turkey dinner), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant 909 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 theshaskeenpub.com (603) 625-0246 Closed until further notice ("in hibernation")

The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant 21 Kosciuszko St, Manchester, NH 03101 n/a (603) 669-7722 Takeout and Delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Mon. to Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Sat./Sun.

Thirsty Moose Taphouse Manchester 795 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 thirstymoosetaphouse.com (603) 792-2337 Closed until further notice

Thousand Crane 1000 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 1000cranenh.com (603) 634-0000 Take out and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Torched Pizza 946 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 torched.pizza (603) 968-5800 jkr

USA Chicken and Biscuit 990 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03104 n/a (603) 232-2934 Takeout and delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and Door Dash, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Villaggio Ristorante 677 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 villaggionh.com (603) 627-2424 Closed until April 7

Wendy's 675 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 locations.wendys.com (603) 626-7075 Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wendy's 722 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102 locations.wendys.com (603) 626-7081 Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wendy's 860 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109 locations.wendys.com (603) 222-9074 Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Whiskey's 20 20 Old Granite St, Manchester, NH 03101 whiskeys20.com (603) 836-5251 jkr

Wing Stop 581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102 wingstop.com/location/wingstop-1513-manchester-nh-03102 (603) 945-3173 Takeout and free delivery through Door Dash. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

XO On Elm 827 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 xoonelm.com (603) 560-7998 Closed unti April 7

Yee Dynasty 830 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 yeedynasty.com (603) 625-5500 Takeout and delivery, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri. and Sat.

Yuki Japanese Grill 377 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103 yukijapanesegrill.com (603) 666-6678 Takeout only, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.