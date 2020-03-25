COVID-19 Manchester Restaurant Guide 2.0 (now with twice as many listings!)

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Make sure you keep your distance from the counter….

Last week we started with a list of just over 80 restaurants in Manchester for people looking to take a break from cooking at home during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This week, we’ve built on that effort with a list just over twice the size.

Again, special thanks to Ali Beaton for the creation of this list. Please email andrewsylvia@gmail.com with any additions or changes.

RestaurantAddressWebsitePhoneDetails
900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria50 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101900degrees.com(603) 641-0900Takeout and delivery (also available via Grub Hub), full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Airport Diner2280 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103thecman.com(603) 623-5040Takeout only, modified menu, including family meals that include $10 gift cards, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.
All Real Meal87 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103allrealmeal.com(603) 782-3014Takeout and Delivery, full menu with specials, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (may change)
Alley Cat Pizzeria486 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03101alleycatpizzerianh.com(603) 669-4533Closed until further notice
Aloha Restaurant901 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104aloharestaurant.net(603) 647-2100Takeout, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fri./Sat.
Applebee's Grill + Bar581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102applebees.com(603) 641-1000Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aroma Joe's Coffee2 S Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103aromajoes.com(603) 518-5409Drive Thru only, full menu, 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Athens31 Central St, Manchester, NH 03101athensnh.com(603) 623-9317Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tues. to Sun.
Backyard Brewery and Kitchen1211 S Mammoth Rd, Manchester, NH 03109backyardbrewerynh.com(603) 623-3545Takeout only, full menu (excluding prime rib), 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery1015 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03103bakeddowntown.com(603) 606-1969Takeout and delivery via door dash, full menu (excluding soup of the day), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bamboo Garden329 Lincoln St, Manchester, NH 03103bamboogardenmanchester.com(603) 624-0009Closed until further notice
Bavaria German Restaurant1461 Hooksett Rd. C7 Hooksett, NHbavaria-nh.com(603) 836-5280Closed until further notice
Beijing Cuisines2650 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103beijingcuisinesnh.com(603) 668-1238Takeout and delivery, limited menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Belmont Hall & Restaurant718 Grove St, Manchester, NH 03103belmontrestaurant.com(603) 625-8540Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, full menu, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ben & Jerry’s940 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101benjerry.com(603) 647-9400Take out and delivery, full menu (call ahead for custom cakes), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bertucci's Italian Restaurant1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103bertuccis.com(603) 668-6204Closed until further notice
Big Easy Bagel & Deli2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103bigeasybagels.com(603) 641-3354Takeout only, full menu, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Billy's Sports Bar & Grill34 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 622-3644Takeout only, dinner menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri./Sat.
Blake's Restaurant353 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102blakesicecream.com(603) 669-0220Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blake's Restaurant DW53 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104blakesicecream.com(603) 627-1110Takeout only, full menu ($5 gift card with $30 purchase), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
bluAqua Restrobar930 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101n/a(603) 836-3970Closed until April 7
Boards & Brews941 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101boardsandbrewsnh.com(603) 232-5184Closed until April 7
Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar Manchester950 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101bonfire.country(603) 217-5600Closed until April 7
Bookery 844 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101bookerymht.com(603) 836-6600Takeout (curbside available, including for books), full menu, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Breezeway Pub14 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03101n/a(603) 621-9111Closed until April 7
British Beer Company1071 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103britishbeer.com(603) 232-0589Closed until further notice
Buba Noodle Bar36 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101bubanoodle.com(603) 935-7864Takeout and delivery (contactless available), full menu (#bubagotyou promo code for 10% off, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings1500 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103buffalowildwings.com(603) 836-3138Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Burger King737 Daniel Webster Hwy North, Manchester, NH 03104burgerking.com(603) 623-0800Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger King623 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102burgerking.com(603) 622-4307Drive-thru only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger King622 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103burgerking.com(603) 623-3636Takeout or drive-thru, full menu, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Café la Reine915 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101cafelareine.com(603) 232-0332Closed until further notice
Cafe Momo1065 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104n/anot(603) 623-3733Closed until further notice
California Burritos 655 S.Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103californiaburritosnh.comn/aClosed until further notice
Campo Enoteca969 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101campoenoteca.com(603) 625-0256Closed until further notice
Celebrations Catering1017 Second St. Manchester,NH 03102www.celebrationscatering.com(603) 598-5177Takeout and delivery, reheatable family meals (full menu at website), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Mon. to Sat.
Central Ale House23 W Central St, Manchester, NH 03101centralalehouse.com(603) 935-7779Closed until April 7
Charlie's 566 Mast Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045charliesgoffstown.com(603) 621-4288Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chelby's Pizza and Subs284 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03109n/a(603) 669-4329Closed until further notice
Chez Vachon136 Kelley St, Manchester, NH 03102n/a(603) 625-9660Takeout and delivery, full menu (specials available), 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
China Wind31 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103nhchinawind.com(603) 628-1989Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chipotle Mexican Grill926 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103locations.chipotle.com(603) 624-2084Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chuck E. Cheese1525 S. Willow St. Manchester, NH 03103locations.chuckecheese.com/nh/manchester/1525-s.-willow-st(603) 622-5690Takeout only, all pizzas, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CJ's Great West Grill782 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103cjsgreatwestgrill.com(603) 627-8600Takeout only, limited menu, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Consuelos Taqueria36 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101consuelostaqueria.com(603) 622-1134Closed until further notice
Cotton75 Arms St, Manchester, NH 03101cottonfood.com(603) 622-5488Closed until further notice
Cremeland Drive In250 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 669-4430Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dairy Queen715 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102dairyqueen.com(603) 627-7178Takeout and drive-thru
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches8 Perimeter Rd, Manchester, NH 03103locations.dangelos.com(603) 641-0322Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches900 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102locations.dangelos.com(603) 668-2612Takeout and delivery (daytime delivery only), full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Daw Kun Thai2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103dawkunthai.com(603) 232-0699Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Domino's Pizza60 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103dominos.com(603) 647-4300Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Domino's Pizza212 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03104dominos.com(603) 668-4701Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Don Quijote Restaurant362 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103donquijoteunion.com(603) 622-2246Takeout and delivery, full menu, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Doogie's Bar and Grill37 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03101doogies.net(603) 232-0732Closed until further notice
Dulce's Bakery87 Amherst St., Manchester, NH 03101dulcesbakerynh.com(603) 606-2613Takeout only, full menu, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues. to Sat.
Dunkin'2297 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103dunkindonuts.com(603) 695-6746Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dunkin'1022 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103dunkindonuts.com(603) 232-6134Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dunkin'216 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101dunkindonuts.com(603) 622-0998Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunkin'921 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104dunkindonuts.com(603) 624-5182Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunkin'271 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102dunkindonuts.com(603) 218-3666Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunkin'947 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102dunkindonuts.com(603) 625-6277Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunkin'1037 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104dunkindonuts.com(603) 222-1587Drive-thru only, full menu, 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria10 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 232-4530Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Firefly American Bistro & Bar22 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101fireflynh.com(603) 935-9740Takeout and delivery, daily rotating menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Five Guys1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103fiveguys.com(603) 836-5657Takeout only, full menu, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fratello's Italian Grille - Manchester155 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101fratellos.com(603) 624-2022Takeout (curbside available) and delivery, menu changes daily, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fricker's Neighborhood Grill250 Dubuque St. Manchester,NH 03102www.frickersng.com(603) 206-5749Takeout, full menu (with occasional specials), variable hours
Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse & Butchery62 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101gauchosbraziliansteakhouse.com(603) 669-9460Takeout only, butcher shop items only, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Giorgio's270 Granite St, Manchester, NH 03102giorgios.com(603) 232-3323Closed until further notice
Golden Tao270 Amory St, Manchester, NH 03102goldentaonh.com(603) 518-7076Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sun.
Goldenrod Restaurant1681 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109goldenrodrestaurant.com(603) 623-9469Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Happy Garden47 Hamel Dr, Manchester, NH 03104happygardenmanchester.com(603) 641-1080Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tues. to Sun.
KC's Rib Shack Barbecue837 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102ribshack.net(603) 627-7427Takeout only (curbside), full menu (credit card only), 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Matbah Mediterranean Cuisine866 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101matbahcuisine.com(603) 232-4066Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grub Hub and Postmates ($30 minimum on deliveries), full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mint Bistro1105 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101mintbistronh.com(603) 625-6468Closed until further notice
Moe's Italian Sandwiches796 Elm St. Manchester, NHwww.moesitaliansandwiches.com(603) 669-6637Takeout and delivery via Door Dash and Postmates, full menu, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Murphy's Diner516 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101murphysdiner.com(603) 792-4004Closed until further notice
Murphy's Taproom494 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101murphystaproom.com(603) 644-3535Takeout only, full menu (some items intermittent), 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Muse Thai Bistro581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102musethaibistro.com(603) 647-5547Takeout or delivery (contact only), full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Noodz968 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101noodzonelm.com(603) 836-5878Closed until further notice
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant1888 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103olivegarden.com(603) 668-8871Takeout (including carside) and free delivery for orders over $40, full menu (with "Buy One, Take One" for $12.99 beginning on Mon., Mar. 23) , regular hours (see website for more information and ordering details)
Olympus Pizza506 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103olympuspizzamanchester.com(603) 644-5559Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon. to Weds., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thurs. to Sat., 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun.
Panera Bread52 March Ave, Manchester, NH 03103locations.panerabread.com(603) 627-2443Closed until further notice.
Papa John's Pizza223 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103locations.papajohns.com(603) 629-0060Takeout and delivery, full menu, regular hours (see website for more information)
Pappy's Pizza1531 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101pappysonline.com(603) 623-3131Takeout with occasional delivery, full menu, 1030 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Patz Deli and Catering900 Elm St. Suite 102 Manchester,NH 03101n/a(603) 644-7289Closed until further notice. More information on Facebook page or by e-mail at patzdeli603@gmail.com
Penuche's Music Hall1087 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101penuchesmusichall.com(603) 932-2868closed until further notice
Pho Golden Bowl12 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101phogoldenbowlnh.com(603) 622-2000Closed until March 30
Pindos Restaurant & Pizza49 Massabesic St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 669-2019Closed until further notice
Pizza Express and More245 Maple St #2, Manchester, NH 03103pizzaexpressmanchester.com(603) 647-7885Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $35), 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Presto Pasta168 Amory St. Manchester, NH 03102prestocraftkitchen.com(603) 606-1252Takeout only, full menu, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill865 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102vallartamexicannh.com(603) 935-9182Takeout or delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Puritan Backroom Restaurant245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104puritanbackroom.com(603) 669-6890Takeout only, regular menu except for scallops, clams and steak, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Queen City Cupcakes790 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101qccupcakes.com(603) 624-4999Takeout only, specialized menus and hours updated on Facebook page
Red Arrow Diner61 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101redarrowdiner.com(603) 626-1118Takeout and delivery ($15 minimum for delivery), full menu, takeout hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat./Sun. Delivery hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews1500 S Willow St #W157, Manchester, NH 03103redrobin.com(603) 413-0522Take out and delivery via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon. to Sat., Sun. 12 to 6.
Republic Café1069 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101www.republiccafe.com(603) 666-3723Closed until further notice
Restoration Café235 Hanover St.www.restorationcafenh.com(603) 518-7260Takeout (no contact available) and delivery to downtown, North End, parts of West Side, full menu, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROUNDERS SPORTS BAR & GRILL2323 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 206-5611Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Royal India575 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 641-8413Takeout and delivery through grubhub and uber eats, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4 to around 8 p.m.
Sabroso Taqueria353 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 461-1182Closed until further notice
Salonas Restaurant and Lounge128 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 624-4020Closed until further notice
Sal's Pizza296 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103sals-pizza.com(603) 623-6565Takeout and delivery, full menu (half price on extra cheese pizzas), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Fri, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.
Santoro's Pizza468 Union St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 627-6666jkr
Season Tickets Sports Pub554 Front St. Manchester, NH 03102seasonsticketsnh.com(603) 623-5757Takeout and delivery, full menu ($5 off orders of $40, several other deals, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.)
Shoppers Pub + Eatery18 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101shoppersmht.com(603) 232-5252Takeout only, family-style menu (available on website), must order 24 hours in advance. Current hours 3 to 5 p.m., but this is subject to change
Shorty's1050 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH 03104shortysmex.com(603) 625-1730Closed until further notice
Simon's Pizza & Roast Beef2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103simonspizzaandroastbeef.com(603) 623-2900Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
South Side Tavern1279 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103southsidetavernnh.com(603) 935-9947Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. 10:30 p.m.
Souvlaki Pizza & Subs256 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104souvlakipizza.com(603) 625-9354Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. to Wed., 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs. to Sun.
Starbucks1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103starbucks.com(603) 641-4839Closed until further notice
Stark Brewing Company500 N Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101starkbrewingcompany.com(603) 625-4444Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu and specials available on Facebook page, regular hours (available on website)
Steve's House Restaurant1265 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101n/a(603) 669-5559jkr
Strange Brew Tavern88 Market St, Manchester, NH 03101strangebrewtavern.net(603) 666-4292Takeout only, full menu (except wings), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Subway997 Elm St Suite 103, Manchester, NH 03101order.subway.com(603) 874-1240Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Subway140 Bicentennial Dr, Hooksett, NH 03106order.subway.com(603) 827-4533Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Subway20 S Main St, Manchester, NH 03102order.subway.com(603) 487-6280Takeout and delivery, full menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Szechuan House245 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103szechuanhousenh.com(603) 669-8811Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Taco Bell1045 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103locations.tacobell.com(603) 641-8226Takeout, drive thru and delivery through grub hub, full menu excluding breakfast, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Taj India967 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101tajindia.co(603) 606-2677Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats, full menu, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (lunch hours may be coming soon)
Taqueria y Pastelitos To Go917 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03102taqueriaypastelitos.com(603) 232-3348Delivery through Doordash, menu available on website, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse1525 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103texasroadhouse.com(603) 624-7427Takeout only (curbside available), full menu (excluding prime rib), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting next week 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fri. to Sun., 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mon. to Thurs.
TGI Fridays1516 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103locations.tgifridays.com(603) 644-8995Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fri./Sat.
The Bagg Lunch679 Mast Rd.www.thebagglunch.com(603) 935-7053Takeout, full menu (with daily specials), 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon. to Thurs., 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun.
The Breakfast Club342 Cypress St, Manchester, NH 03103breakfastclubmanchester.com(603) 232-3311Closed until April 7
The Bridge Cafe on Elm1117 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101thebridgecafe.net(603) 647-9991Takeout and delivery, full menu, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Bungalow Bar & Grill333 Valley St, Manchester, NH 03103n/a(603) 792-1111Closed until further notice. T-shirts available at patreon.com/NHBooking
The Crown Tavern99 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03101thecrownonhanover.com(603) 218-3132Closed until further notice
The Derryfield Restaurant625 Mammoth Rd., Manchester,NH 03104www.thederryfield.com(603) 623-2880Closed until further notice
The Foundry50 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101foundrynh.com(603) 836-1925Takeout only, family-style menu (available in advance) and modified menu (20% off), 4 to 8 p.m.
The Gyro Spot1073 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101thegyrospot.com(603) 218-3869Takeout (curbside available) and delivery via UberEats and Door Dash, full menu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (subject to change on nights with inclement weather)
The Hong Kong Restaurant864 Page St, Manchester, NH 03109hongkongcity.comcastbiz.net(603) 668-9188Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Kitchen on River Road1362 River Rd. Manchester,NH 03104thekitchenrr.com(603) 782-8325Takeout only, full menu (daily specials), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Local Moose Café124 Queen City Ave. Manchester,NH 03103thelocalmoosecafe.com(603) 232-2669Takeout only, full menu, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tues. to Fri., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat./Sun.
The Pint Publik House1111 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101pintpublikhouse.com(603) 206-5463jkr
The Red Barn Diner113 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101redbarndiner.com(603) 623-9065Takeout only, full menu (excluding spaghetti and meatballs, turkey dinner), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant909 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101theshaskeenpub.com(603) 625-0246Closed until further notice ("in hibernation")
The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant21 Kosciuszko St, Manchester, NH 03101n/a(603) 669-7722Takeout and Delivery, full menu, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Mon. to Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Sat./Sun.
Thirsty Moose Taphouse Manchester795 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101thirstymoosetaphouse.com(603) 792-2337Closed until further notice
Thousand Crane1000 Elm St, Manchester, NH 031011000cranenh.com(603) 634-0000Take out and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Torched Pizza946 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101torched.pizza(603) 968-5800jkr
USA Chicken and Biscuit990 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03104n/a(603) 232-2934Takeout and delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and Door Dash, full menu, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Villaggio Ristorante677 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104villaggionh.com(603) 627-2424Closed until April 7
Wendy's675 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103locations.wendys.com(603) 626-7075Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Wendy's722 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102locations.wendys.com(603) 626-7081Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wendy's860 Candia Rd, Manchester, NH 03109locations.wendys.com(603) 222-9074Takeout, Drive thru and delivery through Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash, full menu, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Whiskey's 2020 Old Granite St, Manchester, NH 03101whiskeys20.com(603) 836-5251jkr
Wing Stop581 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102wingstop.com/location/wingstop-1513-manchester-nh-03102(603) 945-3173Takeout and free delivery through Door Dash. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
XO On Elm827 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101xoonelm.com(603) 560-7998Closed unti April 7
Yee Dynasty830 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103yeedynasty.com(603) 625-5500Takeout and delivery, full menu, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. to Thurs. and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri. and Sat.
Yuki Japanese Grill377 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103yukijapanesegrill.com(603) 666-6678Takeout only, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Zem Zem Mediterranean Restaurant2075 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103zemzemrestaurant.com(603) 932-2881Closed until further notice]