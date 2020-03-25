COVID-19 forces New Hampshire Democrats to modify convention, delegate selection

CONCORD, N.H. – In the minds of most people, New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Democratic Primary ended a few weeks ago, but in reality, it was set to completely end in April. With the COVID-19 virus, that ending is coming in May.

Only half of New Hampshire’s 33 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention were chosen in February, with those delegates set to select the majority of the other delegates in a meeting on April 25.

That April 25 in-person meeting has been changed to a ballot election and conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic State Convention on May 9 changed to an online setting.

“The health and safety of Granite Staters are our number one priority,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “After many discussions and careful consideration by our executive committee and staff, we have adapted our upcoming events schedule and upcoming votes to ensure the safety of Granite Staters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on July 13 in Milwaukee, but it remains unclear if that convention may be either postponed or modified in a way comparable to New Hampshire’s convention.