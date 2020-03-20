COVID-19 forces Aldermen into new meeting reality

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the world slowly begins to acclimate to the new restrictions of the COVID-19 crisis, the Manchester Board of Aldermen attempted to adjust as well with all members of the board meeting by phone conference on Thursday evening to discuss ongoing efforts to address the disease within the city.

While individual members have remotely conferenced into meetings before, the ongoing COVID-19 measures made an in-person quorum impossible.

With no clear timeline for the end of the crisis, the new process is expected to modify normal board procedures due to difficulties with separating committee hearings and separating public hearings from full board meetings.

“This is not business as usual,” said Manchester City Clerk Matthew Normand.

The board’s new procedures were only part of the adjustments discussed related to the disease, with the board accepting $450,000 from the state to expand service at the city’s Safe Stations, approved delays on deadlines for tax liens and a requested delay on property tax payments that needs approval by Governor Chris Sununu.

In regard to the city’s response to the disease itself, the Aldermen praised Mayor Joyce Craig and city employees still serving the public in an adjusted manner.

Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas told the board that the city and affiliated hospitals and other healthcare providers are giving Manchester residents 75 COVID-19 tests per day at this point.

However, that figure and other various issues faced by the city may change as the situation develops.

“Things are changing on almost an hourly basis,” said Craig. “It’s crazy how much things are changing.”

Craig also told the board that efforts are ongoing to help feed the city’s homeless population, helping local non-profits and adjustments faced by city employees and residents, with Thomas asking Manchester residents to stay home whenever possible to prevent further spread of the virus.

Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan also thanked local businesses for supplying bulk quantities of sanitizer and other items to city employees.

Craig also mentioned that efforts are underway to schedule a comparable meeting for the Board of School Committee, possibly this weekend.