COVID-19 Daily Update: 13 new cases, with 4 identified in Manchester for a NH total of 39

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 18, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

What’s New

New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, DHHS announced 13 new positive test results for COVID-19. The new cases are all in adults, including six males and seven females. Persons are from the counties of Hillsborough (4), Rockingham (3), Carroll (3), Belknap (2), and Merrimack (1); the four individuals from Hillsborough County all reside in Manchester. New individuals from Carroll and Merrimack counties have no identified risk factors, indicating additional areas in New Hampshire experiencing community-based transmission of COVID-19. Community-based transmission has been identified in the following counties: Rockingham, Grafton, Merrimack, and Carroll. There have been 39 total cases of COVID-19 identified in New Hampshire. Two patients are hospitalized and they are in stable condition; the remaining people are isolating at home.

Governor Sununu Issues Three Emergency Orders to Provide Relief

On March 18, Governor Sununu issued Emergency Orders 6, 7, and 8, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to COVID-19.

Emergency Order #6: Temporary authorization for take-out or delivery beer or wine. All restaurants, diners, bars, saloons, private clubs or any other establishment that have both a restaurant license and on premise license from the New Hampshire liquor commission shall be temporarily authorized to allow for takeout or delivery of beer or wine.

Emergency Order #7: Temporary modification of data and privacy governance plans.

Emergency Order #8: Temporary expansion of access to Telehealth Services to protect the public and health care providers.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 18, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-191 39 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL2 231 Total Persons Tested at NH PHL3 891 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 550

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL). Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

3 Includes specimens sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.