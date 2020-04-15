COVID-19 community resources available in multiple languages through Welcoming NH

MANCHESTER, NH — The following guide to New Hampshire resources have been compiled by Welcoming NH and includes resources in multiple languages. Please share accordingly.

Resources in Other Languages:

211 NH has been mobilized to handle all COVID-19 related calls from New Hampshire residents. All NH residents with questions or concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak can call 2-1-1.

Governor Sununu’s Emergency Orders

Read All Emergency Orders – 2020

#3. Providers of electric, gas, water, telephone, cable, VOIP, internet service, and deliverable fuel services are prohibited from disconnecting or discontinuing service for non-payments.

#4. Landlords will not be allowed to start eviction proceedings for those unable to pay due to their financial situations.

#17. Closure of non-essential businesses and requiring Granite Staters to stay at home

Unemployment

How to apply:

Visit https://www.nhes.nh.gov/

Call 603-271-7700

Food Access

New Hampshire Food Access Map – A central resource for those needing food or personal items, and for those looking to donate or volunteer in their community.

Pantries, Kitchens and Meal Sites: To add your site to the map, fill out the NH Food-Access Map Survey with information on your food-access site.

Health Care

New Hampshire Insurance Department – Frequently Asked Questions about Health Insurance Coverage and COVID-19

NH Department of Health and Human Services – Medicaid COVID-19 Special Notices

Covering New Hampshire – You can enroll in or change plans if you have certain life changes, including loss of job and job-based health coverage.

NH Department of Health and Human Services

NH DHHS FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) pdf file (April 2, 2020)

FAQs in Alternate Languages

Frequently Asked Questions (ASL) | الأسئلة الشائعة حول كوفيد COVID-19 (Arabic) | Preguntas Frecuentes Sobre el COVID-19 (Spanish) | Questions Fréquentes sur le COVID-19 (French) | COVID-19 Maswali Yanayoulizwa Mara kwa Mara (Swahili) | Perguntas Frequentes Sobre a COVID-19(Portuguese) | COVID-19 Ibibazo Bibazwa Kenshi (Kinyarwanda) | Các Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp về COVID-19 (Vietnamese)

COVID-19 and Public Charge

“The Public Charge rule does not restrict access to testing, screening, or treatment of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.” – USCIS

Read the full alert here.

Translated Resources

COVID-19 Health Literacy Project

COVID-19 Fact Sheets – Accessible resources in 30+ languages

Office of Refugee & Immigrant Assistance

COVID-19 Translated Resources Directory – Resources in over 70 languages

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) information and updates

World Health Organization (WHO)

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pandemic

About Welcoming New Hampshire

Launched in 2012, Welcoming New Hampshire works to bring the foreign-born and native-born together to achieve a positive integration of immigrants and refugees into the social fabric of their receiving communities. Through education and cultural activities that both engage non-immigrant audiences and empower immigrants to claim their own voices, Welcoming New Hampshire strives to build an understanding of the impact and contributions of immigrants that will lead to stronger and more inclusive communities and fight back against the anti-immigrant sentiment that has divided so many.

In the past two years Welcoming NH has successfully built bridges of trust between foreign and native-born, engaged diverse stakeholders across sectors, and promoted the contributions of New Hampshire’s immigrant and refugee communities. Concord, Manchester and Nashua have signed Welcoming resolutions, with Laconia not far behind. In collaboration with active Welcoming committees and many partner organizations in those cities, we have hosted presentations and community conversations across the state; launched an integrated media campaign in print, broadcast and social media; and organized a cross-sector statewide Welcoming Conference on September 16, 2016, in Manchester, with the theme of “Building New Hampshire’s Economic Future.”