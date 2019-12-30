Court grants 2-week extension for indictments against accused church shooter

NASHUA, NH — A Superior Court judge has granted a prosecutor’s request for a two-week extension to bring indictments against Dale Holloway, the Manchester man charged with shooting a Pentecostal bishop and a bride during a wedding in Pelham in October.

Hillsborough County Superior Court South Judge Charles S. Temple gave prosecutors until Jan. 27 to indict Holloway, 37, on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and simple assault. Public Defender Donna Brown did not object to the motion filed by Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Catherine M. Devine.

Holloway is accused of the Oct. 12 attempted murder of New England Pentecostal Ministries Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, who was shot in the chest; first-degree assault for knowingly causing injury to the bishop by means of a deadly weapon; being a felon in possession of a .380 caliber pistol; second-degree assault for recklessly causing injury to the bride Claire McMullen, 60, who was shot in the arm, and simple assault for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, in the head with a firearm.

The wedding was to precede the funeral of Luis Garcia, 60, of Londonderry, Holloway’s step-father, who was killed Oct. 1 when he was shot in the neck in his home. Brandon Castiglione, 24, of Londonderry, Mark Castiglione’s son, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in Garcia’s death.

The church shooting appears to be a revenge killing for Garcia, who also was a clergyman at the Pentecostal church. New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati has said the family connection is something prosecutors are investigating in trying to determine why the shootings took place.

Additionally, Holloway is being detained at the Valley Street jail on charges he severely beat a public defender inside a conference room at the jail on Oct. 21.

Defense attorney Michael Davidow, 52, of the New Hampshire Public Defender Program, suffered a brain bleed and a broken nose in the alleged attack. Davidow went to the jail to meet with Holloway. The attorney told investigators he and Holloway did not get alone and Holloway did not want him to represent him.

Davidow told police he does not remember what happened, only waking up in an ambulance.