Couple wanted on 14 counts of animal cruelty after more than a dozen cats found abandoned in home

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester couple is wanted on animal cruelty charges after they moved out of a house and left more than a dozen cats inside without any care.

The case dates back to October 2022, when Manchester Police responded to 312 Seames Drive for a report of abandoned animals in a foreclosed home. A neighbor told police that he had not seen the owner in at least two weeks and could see multiple cats through a window.

Responding officers could smell a strong odor of ammonia coming through an open window. Inside they could see furniture flipped over, torn up, and covered in feces. They also saw a deceased cat in the corner. Several extremely thin cats could be seen on a couch. They did not look well and appeared to be missing fur. Police found no food or water left out for the animals.

Over several days, Manchester Police Animal Control located and removed 10 cats suffering from serious health issues and four deceased from inside the home.

Through the investigation, police learned that the home’s owner was 42-year-old Meghan Williams. Also living in the house at the time was 59-year-old Robert Gerhold. Williams and Gerhold are unaccounted for and wanted on 14 counts of Animal Cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.