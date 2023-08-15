County Attorney: No charges against driver in April Derry fatal motorcycle crash

DERRY, NH – Following a four-month investigation the Rockingham County Attorney will not bring charges against the driver in an April crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

On April 13, 2023, at approximately 6:37 p.m., Derry Police patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a Hyundai Elantra and two motorcycles at the intersection of Nesmith and N. Main streets in Derry.

Adam Platania of Derry, the driver of one of the motorcycles, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Katina Skotis, 20, of Litchfield, passed away a short time later as a result of the crash.

Additionally, a young couple on a second motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the collision.

The following statement was released on Aug. 15:

Both Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway and Police Chief George R. Feole express their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We understand how truly devastating this tragic event was for those who loved and cared for these young adults, as well as the community. After conducting a thorough and intensive investigation into the cause of the crash, Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway concluded and Police Chief George R. Feole, agrees, that no charges will be brought against the driver of the motor vehicle involved in the collision. Accident Reconstruction Units from both the Derry and Manchester Police Departments investigated this case. Both found that the speed of the motorcycle operated by one of the deceased individuals was a substantial cause of the collision. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the driver of the motor vehicle acted in a manner that rose to the level of criminal negligence.