Cougars punch ticket to semis

MANCHESTER, NH – Nearly a year removed from finishing runner-up in Division II, the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team took a step closer Saturday to earning a shot at its seventh state championship, and first title since 2019.
The Cougars had won four-straight D-II titles prior to the 2020 season being cancelled due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. Since, they’ve had two-consecutive deep playoff runs, but have been unable to put the exclamation point on their otherwise successful seasons.
With the D-II throne once again within reach, the Cougars, ranked No. 2 in this year’s D-II tournament following a 16-1 regular season, welcomed No. 7 Oyster River-Newmarket to town for a quarterfinal matchup and earned a decisive 15-4 win Saturday.
“The kids played very disciplined, aggressive on defensive and rides and executed well on offense,” said head coach Chris Hettler. “They overcame a slow start and remained patient on offense. Seven different goal scorers were key to our success. (We) never allowed the Bobcat defense to get comfortable.”
The scoring was well distributed with Tate Flint leading the offensive output with four goals and one assist. Chili Cabot found the back of the net three times and notched two assists; Quinn Salvo scored twice and contributed three helpers; RJ Proulx and Brady Doldo each produced two goals; and Alex Murray and Max Fowler capped the scoring with a goal each, while the former also supplied an assist.
“(We had) great off-ball play from Brady Doldo on offense as well as senior Captains Tate Flint and Quinn Silvio who initiated and drew slides for their teammates,” said Hettler.
Logan Purvis won 18 of 24 face-offs and Parker Lebiedz saved seven shots.
The victory secured Derryfield a spot in the state semifinals where they’ll play St. Thomas Aquinas Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Stellos Stadium in Nashua. The sixth-seeded Saints upset third-ranked Timberlane, 10-6, to setup the final-four clash.
“We are excited to get a return trip to the semifinals and Stellos stadium against a well-coached and hot St. Thomas team,” said Hettler. “We have a lot of respect for how well they are playing and know we will have to execute well on both sides of the ball to have a chance to win.”
