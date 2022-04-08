Cougars prepared to pounce into spring schedule

MANCHESTER, NH – With several transfers from nearby Trinity, expectations are typically high for the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team, and those championship aspirations are shared by the defending-champion girls lacrosse squad, as well as several other Derryfield teams as the Cougars prepare to attack the spring season ahead.

Girls Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Mellissa Catenza (10th season)

Last Season:

14-1 (won state championship)

Top Returning Athletes:

Senior Casey Benson (Captain)

Senior Jen Sheppard (Captain)

Junior Christine Nadeau (Captain)

Lilly Losey

Lily Handwerk

Sophie Rose Riopel

All are solid players and great athletes,” said Catenza.

Expectations for this Season:

“This will be a rebuilding and development year, but we always set the bar high,” said Catenza. “Our mission is to come together as a team and work hard for each other and return to the championship game.”



Biggest Challenge:

“This year, we have 10 freshman joining our team, as well as 9 sophomores, so this is a very young team,” said Catenza. “Out of these 19 players, only three are true lacrosse players(primary sport).”



First 3 Games:

April 12 at Plymouth, 4 p.m.

April 14 vs. Pelham, 4 p.m.

April 18 at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Chris Hettler (20th season)

Last Season:

15-4 (list 6-4 to Portsmouth in D-II semifinals)

Top Returning Athletes:

Sophomore Chili Cabot – attack (1st-team all-state as a freshman)

Sophomore Alex Murray – attack (honorable mention all-state as a freshman)

Junior Dugan Brewer Little – long-stick middle (2nd-team all state)

Junior Tyler Lautieri – defense (honorable mention all-state)

Junior Quinn Silvio – midfield (2nd-team all-state)

Promising Newcomers:

Junior Tate Flint – attack

Junior Ethan Flanagan – midfield

Sophomore Logan Purvis – faceoff

Sophomore John Kramer – attack/midfield

Sophomore Max Fowler – defense/LSM

Freshman RJ Proulx – attack/mid

Freshman Liam Canty – midfield

Freshman Logan Dyer – midfield

Expectations for this Season:

“Continue to build upon our team’s past success and tradition,” said Hettler. Compete for and build a championship team.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Building chemistry,” said Hettler. “Super young team last year. Very excited about the depth we have, but it will take time for the kids to mesh and develop chemistry as well as to figure out roles and what positions best fit each athlete’s skill sets. Last year was also a more regional schedule. This year we play a very competitive and tough schedule with D1 teams (Souhegan and Bedford) along with traditional D2 rivals Hollis, Windham, Portsmouth, Timberlane, STA, Winnacunnet etc. We also only have two seniors so we will continue to be a young team.”



Next 3 Games:

April 12 vs. Winnacunnet 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Bedford, 11:30 a.m.

April 18, at Bow, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Head Coach:

Drew Hill (4th season) Gavin Cook (assistant)



Last Season:

Lost, 5-3, to Newmarket in the semifinals

Top Returning Athletes:

Senior catcher Janai Cruz (Captain – committed to Colby Sawyer)

Junior pitcher Will Perkowski (staff ace – committed to SNHU)

“I have a strong group of players with very bright post high school careers likely including but not limited to Mitch Regan, John McDevitt, Alex Comire, Janai Cruz, Will Perkowski, with a hand full of other super talented multi sport athletes on the team as well,” said Hill. “My backup catcher / first basewoman is Rachel Irving, who plays on a national hockey team as a goalie as well.”

Biggest Challenge:

“My biggest challenge is really who not to start on a given game,” said Hill. “I have a deep group of pitching and a broad range of utility players who are equally able to play infield and outfield. My hardest task is getting them all enough time on the field. They are really great players.”



First 3 Games:

April 11 at Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.

April 13 vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.

April 15 vs. Franklin, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Head Coach:

Mike Leary (5th season as head coach, 7th overall)

Last Season:

8-6

“During the regular season we lost to Bedford (twice), Hanover (twice), and Exeter, who we beat earlier in the season,” said Leary. “Our season ended in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual runner-up, Alvirne. It was a tough draw for us.”

Top Returning Athletes:

“We are led by two strong juniors, Jack Schroeder (#1) and Logan Goldberg (#5). We lost three strong senior captains from last year, but have a strong cadre of sophomores who really developed their games in the offseason,” said Leary. “Jack Schroeder will return at number one and is one of the top players in the state. He is joined by his younger brother, Davey, who has begun the season at number two and plays doubles with his brother. Davey is a great addition to our lineup and will be a player to watch this year. Jack Krasnof (sophomore) has returned this season with a much improved game, starting the season at number three singles and number two doubles. Billy Gardner (sophomore) has also returned having improved his power and net game. He will be playing number four and number two doubles with Jack. At number five we have junior captain Logan Goldberg who has added power in addition to his quickness and consistency. Senior Ben Brar rounds out the lineup for us at number six singles with a big serve and forehand. Goldberg and Brar have started the year at number three doubles” “I also expect that we will have some competition for spots within the team as we have more depth this year. Challenge matches are happening almost every practice, so the lineup may change.”

Promising Newcomers:

“Davey Schroeder leads newcomers at number two, and will be a big presence on the court. He brings a strong all-around game and his quickness combined with his shot-making ability will make him one of the better players in the division,” said Leary. “We are also aided by Tucker Rozen (sophomore, new to the team), Riley Hodges (freshman), and Jake Matarese (sophomore) who will be competing for a spot in the lineup this year.”

Expectations for this Season:

“My expectation for the team this year is to build on the success of last year,” said Leary. “Our team is strong, if not stronger than last year. We have five players returning with match experience in singles and doubles and their experience in tough matches will be key.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our challenge and goal is to prove that we are one of the top teams in the state and go deep into the team tournament,” said Leary. “Our program has been building for the last five years and I expect we will continue to do so into next year and beyond.”

First 3 Matches:

April 4 at Pinkerton (won 9-0)

April 6 vs. Concord (won 8-1)

April 11 at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Head Coach:

Samantha Goldsmith (2nd season as head coach, 3rd overall)

Last Season:

“Last year, we had two athletes qualify in their individual events for the Division III State Meet,” said Goldsmith. Sarah Murphy qualified individually in the discus as a sophomore last year, and she set a school record during the season in the event with a throw of 79′ 1.25″.

Katharine Gage also qualified individually for states in the 1600 meter last year as a senior, and set a school record during the season with a time of 5:43.

Top Returning Athletes:

“We have a really strong group of returning athletes this year, which is exciting. Sarah Murphy, Chelsea Pham, and Samantha Dominguez are our returning throwers and grew immensely as athletes last year in the shot put, discus, and javelin,” said Goldsmith. “We have quite a few new athletes who are interested in trying throwing events this year, so we are very lucky to have them as leaders. Jon Flinkfelt, Eliza Lamont, Matthew Farrah and Ben Roy represent our returning distance team. They have continued to build on their training from cross country, and they all had a strong season, so we are excited to see some PRs this spring. Alex DeGregorio and Kennedy Amorim are our returning sprinters this year, and they have had a very promising start to the season.”

Promising Newcomers:

“Adam Henderson and Nate Barrett are new to our track team this year, but both had outstanding performances during our cross country season this fall, so we are all excited to see what they will do on a flat, fast track this spring,” said Goldsmith.

Expectations for this Season:

“Last year, our team was relatively young, and many of our athletes had never done track before, or had competed in middle school, but missed a few seasons due to COVID,” said Goldsmith. “This year, we have quite a few returning athletes, so I expect to see a lot of PRs as our athletes become more confident in their events.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our track team is relatively small compared to most teams in our area,” said Goldsmith. “Because of our numbers, our athletes really have to be open-minded and willing to try and participate in multiple events in order to work towards scoring enough points to be competitive as a team. Luckily we have a wonderful group of curious and hard-working student athletes this spring.”

Crew

Head Coaches:

Annie Branch

Harry Burnham

Last Season:

“We didn’t row in our regular league (New England Interscholastic Rowing Association) last year because of COVID, but our boys’ first boat was undefeated having raced against several New Hampshire and Maine schools,” said Branch.

Top Returning Athletes:

Senior Mia Cullen (recruited to row at Holy Cross)

Senior Grace Rotering (will row on the club team at UVM)

Senior Tristan Allard

Senior Cam Wilding

Promising Newcomers:

“We have a big, talented class of sophomores, most of whom learned to row in singles (we typically race in four-person boats) during the Fall of 2020, when COVID prevented us from rowing in team boats,” said Branch. “We are fortunate to have been able to work with our host boat club, Amoskeag Rowing Club, to be able to row all last year, despite COVID restrictions.”

Expectations for this Season:

“We are really excited to get back to our ‘regular’ racing schedule, rowing against schools from all over New England,” said Branch. “We hope to be very competitive in the Granite State Fours Championships are the end of the season in Hanover (our boys’ first boat won the last time it was held in 2019) and possibly qualify for the NEIRA Championships in Worcester.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Experience,” said Branch. “With only four seniors and three juniors on varsity, we are in a rebuilding year but are very excited about the potential of our athletes.”

Equestrian

Head Coach:

Taylor Moon (4th season)

Top Returning Equestrians:

Senior Gretchen Hirschfeld ( Captain – earned two second-place medals in dressage test A and dressage test B)

Senior Maddy Brown (2021 state champion in English equitation. Runner-up in English suitability)

Senior Rachel Jordan (2021 state champion in English suitability. Finished third in both English equitation and dressage test B)

Senior Alex Reed (third-place in the grooming box challenge)

Promising Newcomers:

Freshman Lucie Emond

Sophomore Leah Munoz

Expectations for this Season:

“I expect our season to be bittersweet,” said Moon. “We have many seniors on the team, so I anticipate some stellar performances followed by moments where these students realize this is their last season.”

Biggest Challenge: