Cougars Prepared to Pounce on Spring Competition

MANCHESTER, NH – The Cougars are once again on the prowl this spring. Following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus, Derryfield School student-athletes return to spring competition this week.

Boys Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Chris Hettler

Top Returning Athletes:

Ryan Etzo (Senior captain, attack)

Chas Dean (Senior captain, midfield)

Kyle Carpentier (Senior midfield/faceoff)

Colby Muise (Senior midfield)

Will Mancini (Senior defense)

Andrew Wold (Senior defense)

Ryan Caparrelli (Senior goalie)

Jaxon Snyder (Senior goalie)

Liam Hill (Senior goalie)

Tyler Lautieri (Sophomore defense)

Promising Newcomers:

Chili Cabot (Freshman, attack)

Alex Murray (Freshman attack)

Quinn Silvio (Sophomore, midfield)

Dugan Brewer Little, Sophomore, defense/midfield)

Evan Cote, (Junior, attack/midfield)

Biggest Challenge:

“The loss of last spring created essentially two classes of freshman,” said Hettler. “The NHIAA spring season was also pushed back a week, so there was also a loss of teaching time.”

Expectations:

“Continue to build on our past history of success and develop depth for future years,” said Hettler. “Compete for a spot in the final four and the finals. Our goal every year is to win the championship.”

Next 3 games:

Friday, April 16, 6 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Tuesday, April 20-, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Goffstown

Friday, April 23, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Goffstown

Girls Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Mellissa Catenza

Top Returning Athletes:

Lucy Licata

Shawna Lesmerises

Lauren Maclean

Charlotte Rohlfs

Leah Hoey

Eva Petron

Lexie Petron

Captains

“Our Captains are Lucy Licata and Shawna Lesmerises who have been both four-year varsity starters, first-team All-State players, and both committed to play in college,” said Catenza. “Lucy is a talented midfielder who has been recruited to play at Colgate University next year and Shawna is our very skilled goalie who has also been recruited by Roberts Wesleyan College. Both young ladies are outstanding leaders and have truly dedicated themselves to the team and the sport. I know that both Lucy and Shawna will be very successful in their collegiate careers both academically and athletically.”

Promising Newcomers:

“We have two juniors, Casey Benson & Jen Sheppard. Jen is returning and Casey is a transfer from Bedford,” said Catenza. “We have seven sophomores who were unable to play last year, and this year we have one of the largest freshmen classes we’ve ever had with 10. We are so excited for our young team. Lots of talent in these three groups, and so many athletes that can transition to play the game.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge is to develop this young team into a competitive and cohesive unit,” said Catenza. “I have no doubt that with their dedication and passion these young ladies will put in the time to make this team successful under the guidance of our xaptains and veteran seniors”.

Expectations:

“Our plan is to develop this young team by using our veteran and experienced players and creating a successful cohesive squad,” said Catenza. “We are incredibly excited to have this opportunity to play this season and bring forth this incredibly talented group.”

First 3 games:

Tuesday, April 13 – 14-5 win over Pelham

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Pelham

Tuesday, April 20, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Goffstown

Basball

Head Coach:

Jeff Hastings (22 years)

Returning Athletes:

Aiden Lacroix (Senior captain)

Even Drake (Senior captain)

Frankie Brandt (Senior captain)

Janai Cruz (Junior)

Will Hogan (Junior)

Kevin Adie (Junior)

Promising Newcomers:

Will Perkowskil

Mitch Regan

John McDevitt

Alex Comire

Jack Steward

Biggest Challenge:

“The biggest challenge is that we are a young team that doesn’t have much varsity game experience,” said Hastings.

Expectations:

“That we will come out every game ready to compete with whomever we step on the field with,” said Hastings. “That we will play the game hard and that we will work hard to improve so we’re playing our best baseball at the end of the season heading into the playoffs.”

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 23, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Tuesday, April 27, 12 p.m. – Away vs. Sanborn

Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Guy Moral

Top Returning Athletes:

Julia Hardy

Paige Grondin

Promising Newcomers:

Sophie Brown

Skylar Cohen

Biggest Challenge:

“Adapt a new set of players to a set of established expectations as we have a lot of new faces,” said Moral.

Expectations:

“This is a rebuilding year from two years ago since 2020 did not happen,” said Moral. “We have a lot of new and existing talent that will be competing for spots in the top six.

“I’m looking forward to a fun season; the girls are looking forward to finally being able to play and to enjoy the competition.

First 3 games:

Tuesday, April 13, 4 p.m. – 7-2 win over Goffstown

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Exeter

Monday, April 19, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Concord

Track & Field

Head Coach:

Shannon Best

Top Returning Athletes:

Jon Flinkfelt (Junior captian – mid-distance) – “(Jon) really started finding his stride in cross country this past fall,” said Best. “This spring we expect to see him building on that confidence.”

Katharine Gage (Senior – distance) – “Katharine is an all around talented athlete and we hope to see her qualify in the 1600m,” said Best.

Promising Newcomers:

Ben Roy (Sophomore – distance) – “(Ben) advanced as our number-one runner this past fall in cross country and we’re looking forward to see what he does in the 800m, 1600m and possibly 3200m this spring,” said Best.

Andrew Watson (Senior – distance) – “(Andrew) discovered running during cross country his junior year and was so excited to jump into track for spring 2020 but obviously that was waylaid. This is his first track season and we expect his strength will likely be in the 1600m.”

Biggest Challenge:

“We are a fairly small team, usually running around 20 or so co-ed members,” said Best. “Having 10 seniors graduate in 2019, no season in 2020 to build on, and now in 2021 we have three members who are fully remote due to COVID. We see this season as one to start the rebuild. We have some solid returners and newcomers so we’re eager to be moving forward.”

Expectations:

“One of our strengths lies in our connection as a team,” said Best. “We have some solid distance runners on our boys’ team so we’re looking to capitalize on that connection with our relay teams. Our new sophomore girls are disappointed to have missed out on training with the team their freshman year, but we are really excited to see where their strengths are this season. We’ll likely have a few of them throwing this spring which is pretty new for our team.”

First 3 meets:

Monday, April 19, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Mascenic

Friday, May 7, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Mascenic

Friday, May 14, 4 p.m. & /Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. – Nashua North Invitational