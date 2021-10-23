Costumed kids enjoy Trunk-or-Treat thanks to Memorial’s student-athletes

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH — A group of students from Memorial High School gave some local kids a chance to give their Halloween finery a test run during a Trunk-or-Treat candy grab in the high school parking lot.

Memorial’s SALT (Student-Athlete Leadership Team) organized the community event which involved all the school’s fall sports teams in helping give out candy to kids who came in costume.

SALT members are part of a leadership program that emphasizes healthy habit for all students and positivity through sports and advocates for a drug-free, substance-free lifestyle.