Cortes doubles give Ponies victory over F-Cats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – After six straight games with a rain delay of some sort, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats finally escaped the bad weather on Wednesday but they couldn’t escape their losing streak, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Carlos Cortes’ 20th double of the year gave the Ponies their first run of the contest in the first inning and a lead the hosts wouldn’t give up. Binghamton added another run before the end of the first frame and when New Hampshire cut the lead in half in the third, Luis Carpio provided a two-run home run for Binghamton.

New Hampshire added runs in the fourth and sixth, but that’s as close as they’d come as Cortes added another RBI double in the seventh to provide the game its final run.

At the plate, L.J. Talley and Vinny Capra each finished with two hits. Both of Talley’s hits were doubles, with Reggie Pruitt also providing a double for the ‘Cats.

Elvis Luciano (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs off six hits and three walks over his five inning start.