Corey A. Dusseault, 26: Beloved son, brother, grandson, fiance – gone too soon

MANCHESTER, NH — Corey A. Dusseault, 26, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, from complications due to a car accident. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 25, 1994, the son of Michael Dusseault and Denise (Beaulieu) Dusseault.

In addition to his parents, family members include his fiancée, Erin Lorden; sisters, Kathryn Dusseault and her fiancé Josh Tounge, Jennifer Stone and Michelle Egan; his grandparents, Frances Dusseault and the late Charles Dusseault, Jan and Norm Beaulieu. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, March 19 from 4 to 6 pm. A committal service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11 am in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. Due to suggested measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, there will be no memorial luncheon following the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, 121 Cedar St, Manchester, NH 03101.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.