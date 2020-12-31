Convenient MD COVID-19 testing site causes concerns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Convenient MD COVID-19 testing site on Gold Street has been issued a cease-and-desist order after traffic issues in the area caught the attention of Ward Alderman Barbara Shaw.

Shaw, who represents the area in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and on the Board of Aldermen, received multiple complaints on Tuesday from constituents about the site.

She says that the city was not made aware of the site and no event permits or other related permits required to close streets had been requested by Convenient MD for the site.

There were two vehicles parked at the small building at Gold and Ross streets with a COVID-19 sign. Orange cones in the parking lot to direct traffic remained, and two men were moving boxes from the building. The entrance was blocked with cones as of 11 a.m

While Shaw said she’s been told representatives from the city were headed to the site on Wednesday to address her constituents’ concerns, she said she was furious about the lack of communication between Convenient MD and the city, referring to the situation as a “disaster.”

“That is an unacceptable location and I will not stand for it. It is not right for that neighborhood there, there’s too much traffic there and it needs to stop,” she said.

Attempts to reach Convenient MD’s corporate office in Portsmouth and its office in Bedford were unsuccessful as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Additional information will be added to this story as it becomes available.