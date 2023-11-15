Continued high death rate from overdoses attributed to synthetic fentanyl

MANCHESTER NH – Year to date through the end of October, AMR medics have responded to a total of 802 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester. 614 in Manchester and 188 in Nashua.

86 of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths. 53 were in Manchester and 33 were in Nashua.

AMR medics responded to 104 suspected opioid ODs in October. That is the highest one-month total since August 2018. 76 suspected opioid ODs in Manchester. That is the highest one-month total since August 2018. 28 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua. That is the highest one-month total since May 2022.

AMR medics responded to 11 suspected opioid deaths in Nashua & Manchester during September. 8 suspected opioid deaths in Manchester. 3 suspected opioid deaths in Nashua.



In Nashua, suspected opioid ODs are trending 7% lower than last year on an annual basis. Suspected fatal opioid ODs in Nashua are trending 10% lower than last year. 18% of the suspected opioid ODs AMR medics have responded to in Nashua have been fatal. That remains a significantly concerning statistic and is twice as high as Manchester’s rate.

In Manchester, suspected opioid ODs are trending 5% higher than last year on an annual basis. Total suspected fatal opioid ODs in Manchester are trending 19% lower than last year. 9% of the suspected opioid ODs AMR medics have responded to in Manchester have been fatal.

The continued high death rate is attributed to synthetic fentanyl which is now commonly found in most illicit substances in NH. People who use illicit substances have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl – or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is. Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time you use it, knowingly or unknowingly.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription.

There is no safe illicit drug. People who use illicit drugs of any type should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is synthetic Fentanyl in the substance that they are using.