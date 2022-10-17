Construction sign vandalized to display obscene message about Biden

Monday, October 17, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Community 0

The sign was on I-93 near the Island Pond Road bridge. Screenshot

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A sign near I-93 that was supposed to indicate a closed road shoulder instead had a slur against U.S. President Joe Biden early on Sunday morning.

The obscene message, which included the “f-word” and also referenced Biden, was up for several hours before New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) officials were made aware of it at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Richard Arcand.

“It was unfortunate that it was vandalized, and that these message boards are critical for public safety efforts,” said Arcand.

The message board, which is operated by construction contractors and not NHDOT, is not connected to the internet and is programmed onsite. Arcand said that usually the software that allows individuals to change the messages on the signs is locked.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, there is still no leads regarding who changed the message on the sign, but the matter remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

 

