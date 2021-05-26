Construction near Bedford Tolls

The roadway marked by the arrow will be closed

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, nighttime bridge repairs will begin on the F. E. Everett Turnpike at the Exit 13 southbound on-ramp bridge over Raymond Wieczorek Drive in Bedford, NH.

Weather permitting; construction operations will require the Exit 13 southbound on-ramp traffic to be detoured north to Route 293/101 interchange to reverse direction and continue south. This work, expected to be completed in one evening, will take place during non-commuter hours, from approximately 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

This work is part of the $8 million Central Turnpike Resurfacing Program.  The general contractor is Continental Paving, Inc from Londonderry, NH.