Construction equipment thrown from Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks in Bedford responded to multiple reports of vehicles struck by construction equipment that had been thrown from Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic.

Three vehicles passing under the Queen City overpass traveling southbound sustained smashed windshields and additional damage as a result of four-foot lengths of rebar, shovels and concrete that had been thrown from the bridge and onto the interstate. The bridge is currently under construction but was not an active work zone at the time of this incident.

The motorists involved in this incident were uninjured, with one motorist having rebar smash through their windshield and penetrate a passenger seat.

Anyone traveling on the Queen City Bridge from 10:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Foster at (603) 223-3785 or Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.