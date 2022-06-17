Construction coming up near I-293

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that road work will be performed on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, between the I-293 Interchange and the Bedford Tolls, on Sunday night, June 19, 2022.

Weather permitting, construction crews will remove and repaint lane lines to allow for a traffic pattern shift to accommodate future road work.

This work is scheduled to be done between the hours of 7:00 pm and 6:00 am and will require the use of lane closures. Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to notify the travelling public.

This work is expected to take one night to complete. Weather conditions may delay the work.

This work is part of the F.E. Everett Turnpike (FEET) 13761 Widening Project. This project (13761D) includes the 1.7-mile northern segment work in Bedford beginning north of Exit 13 and proceeding north, and through the I-293 interchange.

AJ Coleman & Son of Conway, NH is the general contractor for the $20.5 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.