Construction coming on I-93 from Candia Road to the I-293 Interchange

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin road work on Sunday evening, November 5, 2023 northbound between the I-293/I-93 interchange and Exit 7 in Manchester.

Weather permitting construction operations will require temporary ramp closures and detours to facilitate pavement rehabilitation operations. Ramps affected will be the I-293 to I-93 northbound interchange and Exit 6 northbound off ramp to Candia Road. This work is expected to be completed over a two-week period and will take place from approximately 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

The work will require closing ramps on I-293 and I-93 overnight for two weeks.

Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

This work is part of the Manchester-Hooksett 43071B $1.3 million Tier I pavement preservation project. The general contractor is Brox Industries from Dracut, Massachusetts.