Construction begins for mixed-use plaza on site of former T.R. Brennan’s at Page and Hanover streets

MANCHESTER, NH – New life for a vacant lot is underway, as construction has begun for what will be a proposed 4,800-square-foot retail plaza next to the Dunkin Donuts, at 1045 Hanover St.

Ideally, the building will house three different business types – a proposed restaurant unit (1,680 SF), general retail (1,440 SF), and a financial institution (1,680 SF). It’s possible that a bank could occupy two of the three units. However, according to Jim Clifford, Director of Real Estate for NGP Management LLC, there have not been any specific tenants identified.

If construction goes as planned, there should be occupancy by the spring of 2021, Clifford said. They are open to suggestions.

“We are planning to have the building weather-tight by the winter, and have it ready for tenants mid-Spring,” Clifford said. Interested parties can contact Travis Ginsberg at Summit Realty Partners, who can be reached at TG@sumrp.com.

According to the plan the retail building will share the existing driveway for Dunkin Donuts on Hanover Street and the entrance from Page Street will be reconfigured to include a parking area.

The site for many years was home to Angelo’s, a popular Italian eatery, which then became T.R. Brennan’s, which was destroyed in a Christmas morning fire in 2007. Plans to rebuild the restaurant never materialized.