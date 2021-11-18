Construction at Hooksett Toll Plaza coming up

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will close the northbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for guardrail repair.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6:00am on Saturday, November 20, 2021. ORT lanes are expected to reopen at 12:00pm.

Motorists traveling north on I-93 will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass Lanes or cash lanes.

NHDOT kindly asks motorists to obey all traffic signs and to drive slowly and cautiously through construction zones, moving over for worker and motorist safety.