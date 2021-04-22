Conservation Commission urging Aldermen to create Energy Commission

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester Conservation Commission agreed to send a letter to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, advocating that the city establish a Manchester Energy Commission.

Under New Hampshire state law, energy commissions research grants, technologies and other initiatives regarding energy-related issues at the local level. Energy commissions in New Hampshire are tasked with helping local elected officials craft policies that can help reduce their municipalities’ energy footprint, often saving money for taxpayers through things that might be otherwise overlooked.

According to the activists that brought the idea to the attention of the Conservation Commission, currently over 90 municipalities in New Hampshire have an energy commission.

Members of the commission were unanimous in their support of the letter.

“I think it’s important and urgent that we look into clean energy locally,” said Conservation Commission Member Chris Potter. “If we can have the city do it and have volunteers contribute to that, I think it’s an excellent idea.”

The letter will head to the Aldermanic Special Committee on Energy Contracts and Related Activities, which is next scheduled to meet on May 4.