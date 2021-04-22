Conservation Commission urging Aldermen to create Energy Commission

Thursday, April 22, 2021 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A promotional photo from the energy committee in Grantham, NH.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester Conservation Commission agreed to send a letter to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, advocating that the city establish a Manchester Energy Commission.

Under New Hampshire state law, energy commissions research grants, technologies and other initiatives regarding energy-related issues at the local level. Energy commissions in New Hampshire are tasked with helping local elected officials craft policies that can help reduce their municipalities’ energy footprint, often saving money for taxpayers through things that might be otherwise overlooked.

According to the activists that brought the idea to the attention of the Conservation Commission, currently over 90 municipalities in New Hampshire have an energy commission.

Members of the commission were unanimous in their support of the letter.

“I think it’s important and urgent that we look into clean energy locally,” said Conservation Commission Member Chris Potter. “If we can have the city do it and have volunteers contribute to that, I think it’s an excellent idea.”

The letter will head to the Aldermanic Special Committee on Energy Contracts and Related Activities, which is next scheduled to meet on May 4.

About Andrew Sylvia 2110 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.